Mikal Bridges Says He’s Eaten Chipotle Every Day For The Last 10 Years While Revealing Bland Order

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges doesn’t just like Chipotle, he’s full-blown addicted to the fast-casual Mexican joint and has been for an entire decade.

Bridges recently sat down with GQ to take part in its popular ’10 Things You Can’t Live Without’ series and revealed that he’s eaten Chipotle every single day for the last 10 years.

“I eat this every day and it’s been about, since 2013-14, so about 10 years,” Bridges explained. “Still been on it heavy to this day. I have friends and family that [tease] me a little bit. It’s too fire to not have every single time, so it don’t disappoint.”

Bridges’ claim that Chipotle never really disappoints is valid, but what does disappoint is his go-to bowl order.

The 27-year-old explained that he always orders white rice, no beans, double chicken, medium and mild salsa, corn, and lettuce.

While that particular bowl is one of the healthier combos you can come up with, it’s also incredibly boring and lacking some must-add-ons.

For starters, Chipotle’s chicken is one of the most inconsistent things in the entire food industry. One day you can order it and it be great, and then the next day you are tossing your bowl in the trash because you don’t feel like eating rubber.

Bridges makes over $20 million per year, splurge on the steak, my guy. No free ads, but the carne asada steak at Chipotle is incredibly solid.

The no beans in the bowl order is fine, but skipping out on the grilled vegetables and sour cream simply ain’t it. Bridges’ double salsa helps, but his bowl order screams ‘dry rice with rabbit food’ mixed in, we need layers here, Mikal, we’re talking up-scale fast food here.

One thing any semi-frequent Chipotle goer can attest to is Bridges’ note about the hot salsa. That stuff will light you on fire the moment it touches your tongue, but it didn’t used to always be that way.