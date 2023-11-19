Fight Between Giants, Commanders Ends With Ejections After Gutsy Sam Howell TD

Videos by OutKick

The Giants and Commanders duked it out in Week 11, with the title “worst team in the NFC East” on the line. Washington (to no one’s surprise) played dirt-poor and produced nothing of substance outside of a mild pass rush.

That is, until Commanders quarterback Sam Howell pulled off a TOUGH run to the end zone, and all of a sudden, things got entertaining between Washington and New York.

We’re talking players fighting, shoving and earning ejections levels of entertainment.

WATCH:

Crazy sequence here, Howell scores, but McKinney puts him on the ground, and Washington comes to defend their QB — didn't look like anything crazy, but a fight ensues! #NYG pic.twitter.com/ngumgOkGHC — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 19, 2023

Fight in Commanders vs Giants game‼️



Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott and Commanders WR Curtis Samuel were ejected from the game.



(via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/hVI4JayZif — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 19, 2023

Facing a second-and-goal, Howell scrambled to the endzone and avoided eight tackle attempts to tally the Commanders’ first touchdown.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Isaiah Hodgins #18 of the New York Giants celebrates after a first down during the second quarter in the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

However, a big hit to prevent Howell’s touchdown by Giants safety Xavier McKinney started a brawl after Howell remained on the ground in apparent discomfort.

The fight resulted in two players’ ejections: one for Commanders wideout Curtis Samuel and Giants defensive back Cor’Dale Flott.

Giants (3-8) Humble The Commanders (4-7)

Commanders players acted to defend Howell — causing a big brawl at FedEx Field. Charles Leno, Jr. disliked McKinney’s tackle and went helmet-to-helmet with the safety. At one point, the players exchanged helmet grabs.

Frankly, Washington’s defense deserved the ejection after surrendering more 246 passing yards and a whopping THREE touchdowns to third-string QB Tommy Devito. The unlikely starter now has more three-TD performances (1) than Daniel Jones (0) since 2020.

New York’s defense is playing inspired against Howell, who came into this game as the league leader in passing yards. Big Blue’s defense nabbed three interceptions off Howell and recovered three fumbles.

To make a statement, New York ended Washington’s hopes on their final offensive drive with a pick-six from Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Death. Taxes. And the New York Giants beating Washington. New York defeated their little brother Commanders, 31-19.

New York swept the Commanders this season (2-0).

Isaiah Simmons seals the deal!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/u69nooxYjK — New York Giants (@Giants) November 19, 2023