FIFA Investigates Salt Bae For Touching World Cup

Just when FIFA thought it could get out of Qatar with what remained of its reputation intact, the organization that tells all other corrupt organizations to hold its beer has been hit by a Salt Bae Scandal.

Internet personality and over-priced steak entrepreneur Salt Bae’s appearance on the pitch at the World Cup Final was wildly just cringe-inducing. His trophy-touching antics were so bad, that FIFA is launching an investigation.

The man who bounces salt off of his elbow and thinks that somehow means he has a lot to bring to the table was spotted harassing Argentine players after the game.

He got the cold shoulder from Messi:

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

When he finally muscled his way up to the trophy itself, he tried to pry it out of the players’ hands. He even did his dopey salt move on it.

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

People like to talk about how soccer brings the world together. Yeah, well, soccer didn’t bring the world together the way everyone’s intense dislike of Salt Bae did.

Salt Bae represents everything that's wrong with those self-proclaimed "influencers".

Trying to leach off true greats' triumph and make it all about himself.

That nobody's pitch invasion also represents everything that's wrong with Gianni Infantino's FIFA — Konstantinos (Kostas) Lianos (@LianosKostas) December 20, 2022

The dude practically gave all of humanity one giant, collective douche chill.

Salt Bae poses with former Argentina player Javier Zanetti after the FIFA World Cup Final. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

FIFA Is Investigating The Incident

Have no fear folks: FIFA is on the case!

FIFA is now taking “appropriate internal action” to address the situation which was seen as a breach of World Cup protocol.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18,” FIFA said. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

Now, there’s an interesting wrinkle in this story.

It turns out that Salt Bae has been seen on numerous occasions alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The Turkish chef (which sounds like the name of an off-brand Muppet) has a restaurant in Doha, Qatar, and was a frequent FIFA guest with VIP access to events.

The Early reports say that the social media influencer doesn’t have a commercial relationship with FIFA, nor did the organization’s president invite him on the pitch.

FIFA conducting internal investigation to see how chef who calls himself Salt Bae gatecrashed World Cup final closing ceremony. He has no commercial relationship with FIFA and was not invited onto the pitch by Gianni Infantino. Action to be taken against staff who allowed access — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 22, 2022

However, it seems like the FIFA president is trying to distance himself from the clout-chasing bozo.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino followed 303 people on Instagram. One of them was Salt Bae. Not any more. Unfollowed. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 22, 2022

Well, that’s not quite a smoking gun, but not a great look for the FIFA president.

