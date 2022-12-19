Salt Bae Tries To Get in On World Cup Celebration, Gets Ignored By Messi

Social media star and man who sells criminally over-priced steaks, Salt Bae, really wanted in on the World Cup celebration.

However, the Argentine National Soccer Team wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

Somehow, a dude who made a name for himself bouncing seasonings off of his forearm found his way down to the pitch after arguably the best World Cup match ever played.

Salt Bae — the clout-chasing machine that he is — tried to sidle up to Lionel Messi. Which was rather nice of him, because the best day of Messi’s life could be improved by some quick props from Salt Bae.

And boy oh boy was it quick.

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack pic.twitter.com/c457o1GnHt — Z Bo (@zekedabolina) December 18, 2022

Messi gave him a quick handshake but immediately turned away to tend to some more important business (if you can believe that).

He was undeterred. The man didn’t become Salt Bae by taking hints that he is completely unwelcome.

The one-man clout factory had something far more cringe-inducing up his salt-bouncing sleeves.

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

Talk about a guy who can’t but make the greatest moment of someone else’s life about himself.

Someone tell Salt Bae to pound salt back to his over-priced restaurant.

Let these dudes and their families celebrate in peace.

