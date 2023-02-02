FIA Officially Looking To Add Up To Two Teams To Formula 1

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a frequent topic of conversation for a while: should Formula add any more teams to the grid?

There are certainly arguments for and against expanding the grid from its current 10 teams, but the FIA’s stance has been confirmed. They’re actively seeking applications for up to two more teams to add to the paddock as soon as 2025.

The current Concorde Agreement caps the grid at 12 teams, so the FIA is at least weighing the possibility of a full field. It doesn’t take a math genius to realize that would mean 24 cars on track.

And you thought there was hardly any room at Monaco with 20 massive, modern Formula 1 cars…

Any Prospective Team Will Need To Shell Out A Lot Of Money

One of the FIA’s greatest concerns is “the overall long-term interests of the championship.” That means they only want serious teams that can join Formula 1 for the long haul. Before you get a few buddies and decide to try submitting an application as a goof, just submitting an application carries a $20,000 fee. The full application carries a $300,000 fee.

The deadline for applications is April 30, and the FIA will announce a decision no later than June 30 this year.

If you thought that was the end of the fees, you’re forgetting that this is Formula 1.

Under the current Concorde Agreement, any new team has to pay a $200 million anti-dilution fee. The FIA’s hopes of getting possible new teams on track by 2025 are important. That’s because it’s the final year of the current Concorde Agreement. It’s believed that the anti-dilution fees could be much higher in the next Concorde Agreement which would kick in for the 2026 season.

This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see any teams added to the grid. It only means that the FIA is open to it if they find the right candidate.

There’s always room for more. —well, at most 4 more — on the Formula 1 grid. (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who Could Join The F1 Grid?

There’s no shortage of potential applicants floating around. Michael Andretti has probably been most vocal about his intent to nab a spot on the grid. He tried to buy Sauber but that didn’t pan out. Since then, he’s been trying to add the Andretti name to the grid and recently announced a partnership with Cadillac.

Andretti’s attempts to get on the grid had been rebuffed repeatedly by current teams. Still, the prospect of the Andretti name plus Cadillac — which is owned by General Motors — getting a spot on the grid should be tantalizing.

In fact, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted his support of the partnership when it was announced.

I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process pic.twitter.com/LQgbYDW0qM — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 5, 2023

However, Andretti Cadillac is far from the only possible entry. The Race reports that there are several private parties and manufacturers that could potentially join the series. They include Honda (yes, they may already be looking to come back… again) and South Korean automotive giant Hyundai.

