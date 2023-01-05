An ‘All-American’ Team: Andretti, Cadillac Announce Joint F1 Plans

The Andretti name might have its best shot at yet at returning to F1.

On Thursday, Andretti unveiled news of a partnership with General Motors in hopes of getting an “All-American” Andretti Cadillac team on the Formula 1 grid.

The partnership announced that if given the go-ahead, they hope to compete as soon as possible, with at least one American driver in their lineup. Andretti Cadillac’s team would be based in the US, with a satellite facility in the UK.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next,” Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti said in a statement. “I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal.”

Cadillac has been a force in sports car racing in recent years. In 2023, they will compete in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

Andretti Cadillac Already Got A Big Stamp Of Approval

Cadillac already has a presence in high-level racing. The brand will compete in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTP class this year.

“Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors said in a statement. “Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”

The news comes just days after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem discussed plans to look into expanding the F1 field.

The Sulayem expressed his support for the news soon after Andretti and Cadillac made the big announcement.

I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process pic.twitter.com/LQgbYDW0qM — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 5, 2023

Why wouldn’t he be excited? This news takes a bit of the heat of the FIA after they banned drivers from making political statements.

Plus, he clearly sees the undeniable benefits of having both high-profile American brands in F1.

Formula 1 may no longer be able to overlook the pros of adding more teams to the grid. (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

F1 Is Running Out Of Reasons To Keep Andretti Off The Grid

Michael Andretti has been vocal about his plans of getting an Andretti team on the F1 grid. However, he has typically been met with resistance from bigger teams and F1 itself.

One of the main arguments against adding Andretti had to do with power unit suppliers. Andretti was always going to field a customer team, and F1 needs another engine supplier. While AutoSport reports the team would initially use a power unit from another manufacturer, perhaps the door for a Cadillac power unit could open down the line.

The Andretti name is huge in America, but adding an iconic American automotive brand like Cadillac to the grid sweetens the deal for F1. The sport is seeing an immense surge in popularity and the 2023 schedule has three stops in the US: Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Sure, there are arguments to be made about revenue sharing (but that’s what anti-dilution fees are for). We don’t want the field getting cluttered with back-markers either.

I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen. The teams allowed onto the grid will have to show that they mean business and have the resources to compete. Andretti and General Motors certainly do.

F1 president Stephano Domenicali has said as recently as last summer that F1 doesn’t need any more teams. Now that the president of the FIA is supporting expansion, it’s going to be harder to stick to 10 teams.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle