F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets Could Fetch $100k

Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to be a hot – and pricey – ticket next year.

We’re talking an absurd amount of money.

MGM Resorts tweeted out video teasing room and ticket packages for race weekend, scheduled for November 16-18, 2023. While we get a few majestic aerial shots of the Vegas Strip (you can even see people puking in the street) and a generic F1 car parked in front of the Bellagio.

What we don’t get are the ticket prices.

Lucky for us, while those haven’t officially been released, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle happened to drop some info on an earnings call.

Hornbuckle said that room and ticket packages could sell for as much as $100,000. If you think you’re better off buying your ticket and room separately, think again. MGM expects rooms to cost three times the normal price on race weekend.

Later, Hornbuckle revealed that MGM intends to spend $20-25 million on tickets which they will use as part of their packages.

High Ticket Prices Are (Unfortunately) The Norm In F1

Of course these packages are going to be on the high end of the ticket range, but expect even basic tickets to carry a hefty price tag.

Formula 1 is unfortunately not a cheap experience, and its increasing popularity in the U.S. is going to keep the demand high.

This year’s hot ticket was the Miami Grand Prix. General admission tickets were going for nearly a thousand dollars. Expect something similar — if not pricier — when that type of ticket goes on sale for Vegas.

Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1984. Back then the circuit was built in the Caeser’s Palace parking lot and held during the day, so drivers dealt with intense heat. (Photo by Bernard Cahier/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a night race that uses a street circuit which tears through Sin City and past some iconic landmarks. It will mark F1’s second foray into Las Vegas. The first was the Caesar’s Palace Grand Prix which was held from 1981 to 1984.

Built in the casino parking lot, the Caesar’s Palace Grand Prix was a boring race and forced drivers to deal with intense heat. It went over with fans and drivers about as well as Evel Knievel’s attempt at jumping the fountain.

Hopefully — especially for the price — the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be better.

