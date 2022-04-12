Few Americans Still Consider COVID A Crisis

COVID? What COVID? Statistics say Americans have moved on from the virus, no longer considering it anything more concerning than the seasonal flu.

A recent Axious-Ipsos poll shows that after more than two years of mask and vax debates and unnecessary shut downs, less than 10% of Americans still deem COVID a crisis.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Like almost all other viruses, COVID can be a serious illness for the elderly and/or those with underlying health conditions. For the young and healthy? Not so much. Don’t believe that? Just ask the dozens and dozens of professional athletes — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — who have tested positive and completely recovered.

Not to mention, vaccines and all the boosters you can handle have now been available for more than a year.

Less than one in 10 Americans now describes COVID-19 as a crisis — with about three in four calling it a manageable problem and one in six saying it's no problem at all — according to the latest Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. https://t.co/IuUDYqB4kf — Axios (@axios) April 12, 2022

The Axios-Ipsos poll, which was conducted between April 8th and April 11th, surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults, and results were broken down by political affiliation. Unsurprisingly, the Democratic Party, whose blue states largely failed to handle the virus, still believes in the severity of the virus, while many in the Republican Party have moved on.

According to the poll, 31% of Republicans do not consider COVID to be a problem at all, while only 3% of Democrats share that belief.

There is more middle ground amongst both parties when it comes to deeming COVID a “manageable” problem. In this regard, 81% of Democrats polled shared that opinion, as did 66% of Republicans.

In fact, Ipsos senior vice president and pollster Chris Jackson insinuated that Americans have quit following COVID numbers altogether.

“People aren’t following the COVID case numbers on a daily basis. People see coverage and … assume the trend line is continuing even if it doesn’t.”

Those same people, regardless of party, have concluded that COVID is no longer a serious crisis. Only 9% overall consider COVID “serious.”

Apparently, common sense did what even a vaccine couldn’t do — put an end to COVID.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF