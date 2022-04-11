COVID Report Card: NY, CA, NJ Strategies Failed, FL Among Best-Performing States

After two years of being told by the mainstream media that severe lockdowns were the only path to saving society from COVID, researchers have analyzed data to give citizens a better idea whether government policy had positive results for those it says it was protecting.
In their study titled “A FINAL REPORT CARD ON THE STATES’ RESPONSE TO COVID-19” for the National Bureau of Economic Research, University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan and Stephen Moore and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity examined data from three variables: the economy, education and mortality, which were the three major talking points from government agencies in their battles against COVID.
Remember, we have to lock you down to save your life, but it’s going to be crushing to the economy and your child’s education.
And after analyzing the data available to them, the research shows that states with iron fist rules to crush COVID actually crushed public education and stifled their economies while having very little to no benefit on the mortality rate.
In New York, where accused pervert Andrew Cuomo was considered a hero because he held highly-visible press conferences daily and had Big Media cheering him on, the actual response to COVID didn’t have a “payoff,” as the Wall Street Journal calls it.
Cuomo’s state finished 49th (if you take out D.C.) out of 50 states, with only Phil Murphy in New Jersey having a worse COVID scorecard based on the metrics used by researchers. The data shows that Cuomo and Murphy were actually failures.
Yeah, but we saved lives!
The researchers argue based on the data that sheltering the vulnerable was a strong response from government agencies.
“Whether or not political leaders can be considered responsible for mortality outcomes is therefore unclear, although advocates of a ‘focused protection’ strategy have suggested that sheltering the high-risk could reduce overall mortality – an approach adopted by Florida.”
The data is clear as to what the draconian policies did to state economies.
“Shutting down their economies and schools was by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made during COVID, particularly in blue states,” researcher Stephen Moore said Monday.
Maybe you still don’t believe the data and the research presented. Perhaps you’d like to see the data that continuously shows people escaping those locked-down states. Analyze the U-Haul data. Look at the data straight from the Chicago Public School System that showed over 100,000 children were expected to drop out of the school system heading into the 2021-22 school year. Come up with your own conclusions.
Or keep believing your blue state government agencies had your best interests in mind. You make the call.
After 2 years its clear that their goal was to crush the economy and education. Hence the billions in Federal bail out money to reward awful policy and the attempt to tighten the state’s and teacher’s unions’ grips on education while trying to lock out parents. Hell, our Attorney General claimed parents who showed up to school board meeting to complain were “domestic terrorists.” All under the guise of their useful tool, Anthony “THE SCIENCE” Fauci. And the sheep said BAAAAHHHHHHH
NJ in 50th place. And the idiot voters gave Murphy 4 more years. Makes sense.
I like this analysis, but what I’d also really like to see if the mortality rate normalized to age and health factors like obesity. The higher your percentage by population of senior citizens and unhealthy people, the more ‘dry kindling’ that’s going to be exposed, so a place like Florida is already at a disadvantage. If they still did better after accounting for that, which I think they probably did, that’s even more damning to a state like California.
The mortality rates in the study were age-adjusted. I don’t know that they took other health factors into account, but age was one yes.
It’s nice to see that every single shred of data, every study, every metric retroactively supports what we were all saying from the very beginning. It doesn’t make it any better, and it doesn’t change the past or restore jobs, or catch-up lost kids, or bring back loved ones lost to suicide/depression/substance abuse, but hopefully it prevents some mistakes from being repeated. I know that’s a long shot given how terrible these “leaders” are, but we can hope.