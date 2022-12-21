Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’ Sells for $337K, Doesn’t Drive

Someone bought a piece of cinematic history by shelling out $337,000 for the Ferrari from the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Hopefully, that person didn’t plan on hitting the open road in it because it doesn’t actually drive. it’s essentially a very expensive paperweight.

While it is the actual car from the movie that crashes through a plate glass window and plummets into the forest, it’s nothing but a prop.

As it turns out, the production had three replicas, because using a real-deal Ferrari 250 GT California sports cars would’ve cost far too much money.

A real Ferrari 250 GT California can you run you somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million nowadays. Getting three and crashing one was out of the question, even for ’80s movie king John Hughes.

One of those replicas — the one that just sold at auction for $337,000 — was the one from the infamous “crash” scene. It was nothing more than a fiberglass shell purpose-built for that scene in which Cameron has his mellow completely harshed.

It’s funny because if you could pick any of the prop Ferraris from the movie to own, I’m pretty sure most people would want the crashed one that you can’t even drive. It’s just that iconic.

However, others may feel differenty, because the other two cars have also been sold over the years. One of the driveable replicas sold at auction in 2020 for $396,000.

Cars aren’t the only expensive collectibles from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The sweater Matthew Broderick wore in the film sold for $143,750.

