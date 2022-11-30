Mattia Binotto Out At Ferrari, Drivers Say Their Goodbyes

The first big piece of news for the Formula 1 offseason came Tuesday with the confirmation that Mattia Binotto had resigned as Ferrari’s team principal.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto said in a statement. “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

Binotto’s departure comes off what looks like a decent season with the team taking P2 in the constructors’ standings and Charles Leclerc taking P2 in the drivers’ championship.

However, there’s no doubt that the team left a lot on the table in 2022. They had a strong car — especially in qualifying — and were the hottest team out of the gate.

Then… well, they weren’t.

There’s no doubt several instances of driver error were a factor. That cost the team valuable points but there were plenty more mistakes throughout the season.

Unfortunately for Binotto, he had to field questions about the team’s lack of development, reliability issues, and strategic blunders.

The team’s drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are saying goodbye to the team’s former team leader.

Leclerc And Sainz Send Their Best

Sainz, fresh off of his second season at Ferrari gave his best to Binotto.

“Grazie Mattia,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside you to push the team and ourselves forward through thick and thin. Thanks for the great memories and moments we shared in and out of a racing track and all the best in your future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc also sent his best to Binotto, whose first seasons team boss was Leclerc’s first with Ferrari. He took to Instagram to share his public goodbye with a message in Italian.

“Thank you for everything, Mattia. We spent four very intense years together, full of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, moments that tested us.

“My esteem and respect for you have never diminished, and we have always worked with full dedication to achieve the same goals. Good luck [with] everything.”

That translation comes from Formula 1’s website and parts of it have fueled rumors that one reason for Binotto’s departure.

Ferrari is in the process of picking their next ream principal. That decision is expected to come in the new year.

