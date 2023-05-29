Father Of High School Female Skier Who Lost To Transgender Competitor Calls Out Race Organizers: ‘Not Fair To The Girls’

Videos by OutKick

June Watterson recently won the girl’s skiing state championship for California-Nevada by 17 seconds. The father of one of the girls Watterson beat has taken issue with the results seeing as how Watterson is a biological male, yet was allowed to compete against the girls as a transgender athlete.

Watterson uses she/her pronouns, which is apparently enough to deem you a girl in the eyes of race organizers.

READ: USA TODAY COLUMNIST ATTACKS ESPN’S SAM PONDER, CALLS HER A ‘BIGOT’ FOR PROMOTING ‘FAIRNESS’ IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

The father of the female skier who lost a place in the competition thanks to Watterson spoke with Daily Mail about the situation. The dad insisted on being anonymous in fear of backlash but did not hold back with his comments about how unfair it is for girls to have to compete against biological boys.

“Hormones and drugs are just introducing drugs into sport. It’s not fair on the girls. I’m all about being inclusive and accepting people, but they have men racing in women’s sports,” the father explained.

“It’s pretty clear to me or anyone with a brain that if you are going through or have gone through male puberty then you should only race against people who have gone through or are going through male puberty.”

“I’ll point out the obvious: you ruin women’s sports by allowing males to compete in women’s sports.” he continued.

A female skier lost to a trans athlete in the state championship, and one father is speaking out. (Getty Images)

While that is obvious, so few people are willing to state it given the scrutiny and hate they’ll inevitably take from the insufferable ‘equality’ mob.

READ: ASKING QUESTIONS ABOUT TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN CYCLING IS APPARENTLY ‘DEHUMANIZING’ NOW

The father specifically called out Democrats in D.C. for pushing this idiotic agenda.

“I can’t believe this has become an issue, the House of Reps introduced the bill to protect women’s sports but not a single Democrat voted for it and it astounds me that this has become a partisan issue. We just need common sense,” he said.

Common sense doesn’t exist in these instances, which are becoming way too common in the world of women’s sports.

To prove the point, Watterson reportedly still competes as a male in cycling events, but skis against girls.

None of it makes sense.