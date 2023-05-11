Casey Thompson Transfers To FAU, Links Back Up With Tom Herman

Videos by OutKick

Casey Thompson is taking his talents to FAU.

The former Texas and Nebraska quarterback announced Wednesday night that he’s transferring to FAU to, once again, play for Tom Herman.

Herman was his coach for a few years at Texas. Thompson left the Cornhuskers after appearing to lose the QB1 role to Jeff Sims.

Casey Thompson finds a new home at FAU.

This is a great landing spot for the former Nebraska starter, and it’s the landing spot many expected. Herman and Thompson spent several years together, and now they’re back on the same sideline.

Thompson is definitely a great get for any G5 team. If he hadn’t missed spring ball in Lincoln because of his health, he likely wouldn’t have lost the starting spot to Sims.

Casey Thompson transfers to FAU. He previously played at Nebraska and Texas. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Last year, he threw for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a really bad Nebraska team. He had almost no help but still put up okay stats. The dual-threat QB also rushed for five touchdowns.

Now, at the age of 24, he’s heading to Boca Raton with one year of eligibility remaining. It’s an outstanding addition for Tom Herman and the Owls.

Casey Thompson transfers to FAU after one season at Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Casey Thompson should be the day one starter, and if he can get back 100% and his old ways, FAU will be set at the QB position. After two previous stops, it’s time for fans to find out what Casey Thompson can do one last time in the college football world.