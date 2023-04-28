Nebraska QB Casey Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

Casey Thompson’s time at Nebraska is over.

After just one season with the program, Thompson has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to Max Olson.

With the former Cornhuskers starter out the door, former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims is now locked in to be Nebraska’s QB1 for head coach Matt Rhule. He was limited by a shoulder injury that required surgery during the offseason. Now, he’s gone.

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 28, 2023

Casey Thompson rides out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

This is a bit of an interesting but definitely not shocking decision out of Matt Rhule’s program. Jeff Sims is certainly a solid QB and got to dominate spring ball with Thompson bouncing back from a health issue. However, is Sims really a better option than Casey Thompson?

That’s debatable. Thompson finished last season with 2,407 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and ten interceptions. The stats might not be spectacular through the air, but Nebraska’s offensive line was terrible and he hardly had a ton of weapons around him.

Add in the chaos with Scott Frost getting fired a few weeks into the season and it’s hard to argue Thompson didn’t make the most of a bad situation.

Casey Thompson is leaving Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Prior to coming to Nebraska, Casey Thompson had a great 2021 season at Texas. The dual-threat passer threw for 24 touchdowns and rushed for four. However, he simply wasn’t going to play over Quinn Ewers and had to leave.

The good news for Casey Thompson is there will be plenty of teams that come calling. There’s a premium on the QB position. He might have lost this race to Jeff Sims, but there’s no doubt coaches will be reaching out.

When healthy, Casey Thompson is 100% a serviceable QB.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is transferring. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It should be very interesting to see where he lands. Definitely don’t expect him to be in the transfer portal very long.