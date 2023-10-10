Fantasy Football Players Mourn The Loss Of Justin Jefferson & De’Von Achane

Videos by OutKick

Everything was finally coming together. I drafted Justin Jefferson with the first-overall pick in a big-money, 14-team fantasy football league. I used my second pick to select Cooper Kupp, happy to wait out his IR stint thanks to his incredible upside. Plus, I spent almost my entire FAAB to acquire star rookie De’Von Achane.

Sunday morning arrived. Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson both in my fantasy football lineup for the first time this season. I looked around at the teams of my league mates. No one can compete with my 1-2 punch. Throw in also taking Josh Allen, and my team looks great. First place, here I come!

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (pictured) and Dolphins RB De’Von Achane both suffered injuries in Week 5 and fantasy football players are sad. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours, reality strikes. Fantasy football gods have a sick sense of humor. As soon as you think that you’ve cracked the code, they remind you that no one really knows anything.

Justin Jefferson to IR and De'Von Achane might be right behind him



Worst Tuesday morning EVER — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 10, 2023

Fantasy football success is largely based on luck, despite what that guy in your league — who took a defense in the 7th round and still managed to win a championship in 2008 — keeps saying. He’s an expert, even though he hasn’t made the playoffs since that fortunate title run 15 years ago.

Sure, you can put yourself in a better position to succeed than those around you. But, at the end of the day, football is a violent game and there are injuries. There are strange coaching decisions. Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do.

For me, when this happens, I like to go to social media. Misery loves company, as they say. I know I’m not the only one lying on my bedroom floor in a heap whispering to myself “It’s OK, it’s only four weeks and Justin Jefferson will be back and better than ever.”

My lineup just went from:



Anthony Richardson

De'Von Achane

Justin Jefferson

to

Joshua Dobbs

Justice Hill

Jaxon-Smith Njigba pic.twitter.com/7K637R06vC — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFF) October 10, 2023

Fantasy managers after losing Justin Jefferson, De'Von Achane, and James Conner all in one day:

pic.twitter.com/u3uKywmB22 — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) October 10, 2023

It’s been a rough morning for Justin Jefferson and De’Von Achane managers pic.twitter.com/bkcRwhIqCE — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 10, 2023

De’Von Achane and Justin Jefferson fantasy managers reading Fantasy Twitter this morning pic.twitter.com/KDkvKxJGi7 — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) October 10, 2023

People waking up to the Justin Jefferson and De’Von Achane injury news: pic.twitter.com/o4PPoGlN9Q — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) October 10, 2023

I took a break from sobbing to write this article.

I’m going back to sobbing now.

I ask for privacy while I deal with this personal matter. Thanks in advance.