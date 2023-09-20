Fanatics Pauses Eagles Kelly Green Apparel Shipments After Customer Complaints Of Crooked Numbers, Errors

Videos by OutKick

Fanatics reportedly has paused all shipments of Philadelphia Eagles kelly green merchandise after an OutKick story cited multiple complaints from fans that received erroneous apparel.

As OutKick reported last Friday, an X/Twitter thread went viral during Thursday Night Football’s Eagles game where fans began posting photos of various jerseys and shirts they received from Fanatics that had numbers crooked, spelling errors or misalignments.

The examples were egregious, especially for a company that is the official licensed merchandise retailer for the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

Eagles T-shirt jerseys like this one made their way across social media.

‘IT’S A FAILURE ON OUR PART’

On Friday, Fanatics reached out to OutKick with an initial statement saying that they take every fan complaint serious and that even one mistake is too many. They said they would contact all the fans OutKick cited to figure out a way for compensation.

However after more complaints started coming in across social media, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin admitted failure. And the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Fanatics will pause future shipments of Eagles kelly green merchandise.

If there’s one thing I've learned in business – own your mistakes.



Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me.



Last year we sold nearly four million units of Eagles merchandise. That’s just Eagles products, which shows Philly fans truly are the… pic.twitter.com/Fegqd2bRJm — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) September 19, 2023

“Even though this specific issue only affected a few dozen customers, it is still completely unacceptable that this mistake happened. One bad product and one unhappy customer is one too many,” Rubin said in his statement.

Despite the setback, Fanatics believes the Eagles are “on pace” to sell the most jerseys of any professional sports franchise for the year.

Although Fanatics should be commended for owning the problem and finding a way to compensate those directly affected, social media has now become rampant with posts of other merchandise besides the Eagles being screwed up as well.

@Fanatics @49ers fanatics is selling a 5x superbowl champions shirt that has the wrong superbowl logo in the back. The 49ers won superbowl 19 not superbowl 20.#NFL #49ers#fanatics pic.twitter.com/WYvtsnuB5L — Sam McGinnis (@49ERFAITHFUL509) October 18, 2022

FANATICS HAS A MONOPOLY IN THE SPORTS BUSINESS

Obviously Fanatics isn’t deliberately doing this. They sell a lot of apparel and mistakes are bound to happen. But with a company valuation of $31 billion, questions will come quickly about whether they got too big too fast.

Already NHL fans are not pleased with what may be coming this winter with the company.

In addition to the sports apparel and merchandise branch, Fanatics is also now involved in the trading card business after acquiring Panini and Topps, as well as live events and content.