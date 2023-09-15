Why Does Fanatics Hate Jalen Hurts?

Videos by OutKick

Fans are furious with Fanatics for failing them.

Say that 5 times fast. That’s how mad they are.

But it seems that the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts are getting the worst of the massive sports apparel and merchandise company’s mishaps.

While Hurts and his Eagles were pulling off a 34-28 victory over the Vikings (RIP those that took Eagles and gave the points) a thread on socials began going viral showing A LOT of mess ups with Jalen Hurts apparel that Eagles fans spent with their hard-earned money.

Did anyone else’s Kelly green Eagles merch come in from the official NFL shop uhhhh crooked? pic.twitter.com/JRdoD4Bk9l — Shealyn Kilroy (@shealynkilroy) September 14, 2023

One Twitter (X) user posted a photo of a Hurts shirt that they purchased from the Official NFL Shop which is owned and distributed by Fanatics that showed an absurdly crooked Jalen Hurts No. 1 on it.

Thinking it was perhaps just a mistake, the Twitter user went to the platform to see if anybody else had any issues.

… They did alright.

Immediately, posts and screenshots began coming in showing various Hurts jerseys having issues with them.

Of course it did @Fanatics @FanaticsSupport production is garbage pic.twitter.com/0Hc8Oa0R5t — K Y L E (@MorgenrothKyle) September 14, 2023

@Fanatics what’s good with your QC? How is it that the numbers on the front & back of my jersey came out crooked? If I’m shelling out almost $200, this is unacceptable to say the least. pic.twitter.com/TxAzaml9tP — Oppy Two Bombs 🦈🫠🦅☻ (@KMartSoSmart) August 10, 2023

It’s not a Kelly green, but a shirt I ordered last year has the same issue.



Yeah, Fanatics is horrible. pic.twitter.com/EYNHDAF2jr — ⚛︎ JBol 🦅 (@jmoney0448) September 14, 2023

This person claims theirs arrived with some sort of fluid on it which is uhh, quite disturbing.

If my mercy came in like that I’d cry too pic.twitter.com/ZJcILgL3sK — Wilson (@WilsonM451) September 15, 2023

To be fair, one could expect maybe a misprint or a mishap to happen here or there… but it’s Week 1 of the damn NFL season and to have ALL these issues is pretty damn terrible for what is supposed to be the leading sports apparel distributor.

But let’s say you’re not a Jalen Hurts fan, you’ll be all good right? Nope. Think again.

Sorry to the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Happened to my colts jersey, how do they not center a number on a $130 jersey? Definitely getting a refund smh pic.twitter.com/uisQfFtj0G — Lil Uzi Squirt (@NitroScorpion) September 15, 2023

and Devonta Smith from the Eagles

I didnt fully inspect mine when I got it, and then I pulled it out to wear it yesterday and I looked at it and noticed the same damn thing! pic.twitter.com/bWN9ubWq3j — Ryan (@ThatOhioKidRyan) September 15, 2023

… even Tom Brady!

Oh no, sorry @TomBrady Fanatics done you wrong too with the off centering pic.twitter.com/6k9kBUjTEz — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 15, 2023

The examples go on and on and on.

FANATICS LICENSES NFL, MLB, NHL AND NBA

Now I actually do have a pretty good background in merchandise and apparel and how it works. Without boring you all to death, let’s just say that with SO many egregious examples of mistakes someone, somewhere should have thought to say “Hey uhh, maybe we should make sure that the floor the printers are on is actually level…” or that the stitching material was up-to-basic industry standards.

I personally don’t have an issue with Fanatics per say. But the bigger issue is that they undoubtedly have a monopoly on the ENTIRE sports industry right now. They are the exclusive rights holders for all the NBA, MLB, NFL and other leagues merchandise. That means unless you’re dropping a TON of money on the authentic-authentic jersey, you are stuck with either Fanatics or some bootleg product from China that you pray even shows up. Hell, they just bought out Topps!

Having that much power in the hands of any entity in any industry could be a cause for concern.

Hopefully Fanatics responds in the correct manner because otherwise, God bless their social media and Customer Service department cause they’ll be hearing a ton of complaints from football fans.