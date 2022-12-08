Fan Sends Popular Twitch Streamer $70k & Other Gifts

Kaitlyn Siragusa, aka Amouranth, is the most popular female streamer on the internet. She has millions of followers across several social media platforms, including more than six million on Twitch alone. One of those millions of fans decided to send her an insane gift.

The 29-year-old, who also claims to have the number one page on OnlyFans, celebrated her birthday last week. A couple days after her birthday she had some gifts arrive at her home. She opened the gifts during one of her Twitch streams.

The most popular female Twitch streamer (Image Credit: Kait Wild/Instagram)

Whoever sent Amouranth the gifts is really big fan of hers. The anonymous fan sent her a Luis Vuitton bag filled with pepper spray, a Taser, a prepaid iPhone 14 Pro Max, and $70,000.

On top of all of that, the fan could have also sent her a 55-inch TV. She received one at the same time as the other gifts, but the TV didn’t say who it was from.

Here she is counting out the money during the Twitch stream while wondering out loud who could have sent her that amount of money.

An anonymous viewer sent Amouranth $70,000 in cash, a new iPhone, a prepaid private bodyguard service, and more all in one gift…



What the actual frick pic.twitter.com/DcHLATUgO4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 5, 2022

At some point during the stream she decided to read the note that was sent with the gifts. She read, “I have provided a few defense essentials and some cash to ensure that no amount of financial tampering could hinder your resolution.”

Included in the note was the phone number of a security company that the person has on retainer.

“You can call them in the event of an emergency if the other contents of the bag are insufficient,” they said. “Happy trails to you, until we connect again.”

Where Was Twitch Streamer On Career Day?

The money, which actually ended up adding up to $69,000, was deposited in the bank. As for the TV and the other gifts, Amouranth did not say.

After having assistants take it somewhere to deposit… it was actually $69k



The bands just added up to $70k… someone has a sense of humor https://t.co/fA29dNpv1C — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 7, 2022

It pays to be a hot Twitch streamer. She’s not only cashing in on OnlyFans, thanks to the popularity of her Twitch channel, she has people dropping thousands of dollars on her through the mail.

If you’re looking to grab the attention of the internet’s top female streamer it looks like sending tens of thousands of dollars is the way to go. Good luck topping the gifts sent by this fan.