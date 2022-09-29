Twitch Streamer Corinna Kopf Does Oktoberfest

If you’re familiar with the streaming platform Twitch then you’ve probably heard of Corinna Kopf. Although her reach extends far beyond the streaming world.

In addition to her one million followers on Twitch, she also has over 14 million across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

That incredibly large number doesn’t even including another who knows how many followers on OnlyFans.

Corinna Kopf/Twitch

In other words, Corinna’s popular on social media. She’s been making headlines lately for speaking out against Twitch’s decision to ban gambling streams on the service.

She argues that banning gambling is just the beginning and that other activities will soon be banned as well.

Corinna blames the situation on soft Twitch viewers and has been doubling down on gambling live streams until the ban goes into effect Oct. 18.

Nothing Like Oktoberfest

But you’re not here for all of the Twitch drama. And that’s a good thing, because I’m not up on all of the details of that. You came here for Oktoberfest.

While I’m not up on all of the details of the annual festival held in Munich, Germany either. I think I get the basics.

More important than any of the details, or my understanding of them, is that Corinna claims to be in Munich for Oktoberfest. And she is dressed for the occasion.

tell me you love me pic.twitter.com/QWxZMwxQbN — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) September 26, 2022

Corinna Kopf/Instagram Story

Corinna Kopf/Instagram Story

From the looks of it, the multi-talented influencer, is not having any trouble at all participating in the festival. You wouldn’t expect anything less from Corinna.

Her massive following suggests she understands exactly what people like and what they want to see from her. Hanging out at Oktoberfest is one of those things.

Although attending Oktoberfest had to be an easy call. Who isn’t a fan of a festival that involves a ton of beer being consumed and that features the dirndl?