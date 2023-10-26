Fan Prematurely Ejected From College Football Game For Wearing Inflatable Penis Suit

The losers at Sam Houston State threw a fan out of their stadium last night because he showed up in an inflatable penis costume. Maybe that’s why they blew a massive lead and are now an 0-8 college football program?

Karma always wins, folks.

The fan in question was seen being escorted up the stairs and out of the stadium during the second quarter when Sam Houston State led UTEP, 21-10. At first it’s a little tough to see what he’s wearing, but then both balls start bouncing on each step as he gets going and you quickly realize he’s a giant penis.

Why that’s considered inappropriate at a college football game in 2023 is beyond me, but alas, it is. The higher education system will let lunatics get away with pro-Hamas rallies all day long, but they draw the line at inflatable penis’ at a college football game.

Make it make sense:

College football fan kicked out Sam Houston-UTEP game for dressing up like a penis

Just ridiculous. Show me where it says you can’t wear penis costumes to a Sam Houston game. I’ll wait.

Obviously, the folks on Twitter had a field day with this one. Some of the comments are pretty corny and didn’t take much thought. Others are actually pretty good.

That last one was the best. I didn’t even notice that disgusted fan until then. Hilarious.

Anyway, as I said, Sam Houston lost because they blew a monster lead and it just happened to all take place after the fan in the penis suit got ejected.

Coincidence? I think not.

Make college football great again! And if that means allowing low-level staffers to watch games from anywhere in the stadium and fans to wear penis costumes, so be it.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

