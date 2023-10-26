Fan Prematurely Ejected From College Football Game For Wearing Inflatable Penis Suit

Videos by OutKick

The losers at Sam Houston State threw a fan out of their stadium last night because he showed up in an inflatable penis costume. Maybe that’s why they blew a massive lead and are now an 0-8 college football program?

Karma always wins, folks.

The fan in question was seen being escorted up the stairs and out of the stadium during the second quarter when Sam Houston State led UTEP, 21-10. At first it’s a little tough to see what he’s wearing, but then both balls start bouncing on each step as he gets going and you quickly realize he’s a giant penis.

Why that’s considered inappropriate at a college football game in 2023 is beyond me, but alas, it is. The higher education system will let lunatics get away with pro-Hamas rallies all day long, but they draw the line at inflatable penis’ at a college football game.

Make it make sense:

Sam Houston State is up 21-10 & looking to win their first game of the year. The fans, however, are focused on something else atm… pic.twitter.com/dUQygWcHRQ — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) October 26, 2023

Wild night here in Huntsville pic.twitter.com/iUrd9Eiz9b — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) October 26, 2023

Just ridiculous. Show me where it says you can’t wear penis costumes to a Sam Houston game. I’ll wait.

Obviously, the folks on Twitter had a field day with this one. Some of the comments are pretty corny and didn’t take much thought. Others are actually pretty good.

The team goes up 21-10 once and the fans get all cocky… — Terrence A. Grasser (@Grasser_TA) October 26, 2023

If it was colder out this wouldn’t be as big of a problem — Alias Incognito (@McL106) October 26, 2023

Well, it has been a hard season — Kris (@d2kferg) October 26, 2023

These kids need Jesus pic.twitter.com/AMyLmmTbcG — Brenton J. Bender (@brentonbender7) October 26, 2023

That last one was the best. I didn’t even notice that disgusted fan until then. Hilarious.

Anyway, as I said, Sam Houston lost because they blew a monster lead and it just happened to all take place after the fan in the penis suit got ejected.

Coincidence? I think not.

Make college football great again! And if that means allowing low-level staffers to watch games from anywhere in the stadium and fans to wear penis costumes, so be it.