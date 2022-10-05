Fan Jumps For Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run; Ends In Historic Flop

One man went into Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Yankees and Rangers looking to make MLB history.

Another fell short.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run against the Rangers on Tuesday, breaking the American League single-season home run record.

As the ball sailed deep left, one fan tracked the historic baseball and made a wild leap from the front-row railing. He missed by a considerable distance.

The fan in Arlington didn’t want to live in regret and gave it his all, which may incur a violation from Globe Life Field, and perhaps some injury.

Bold strategy from this fan absolutely sending it off the wall for the Aaron Judge ball that landed about 10 seats away pic.twitter.com/PF34Qg1hb0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 5, 2022

Aaron Judge makes history with his 62nd home run! 🔥pic.twitter.com/ANRh40mVY7 — OutKick (@Outkick) October 5, 2022

This fan really wanted Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball just so he can give it back for a bag a peanuts and a signed jersey pic.twitter.com/hxV4LVAuu1 — Average Takes (@AverageTakes_) October 5, 2022

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted the following on where the prized ball landed.

“Aaron Judge’s home run ball landed in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, of Globe Life Field,” Morosi relayed. “The person in possession of the baseball has been guided by security to a location in the stadium where the ball is being authenticated and officially dedicated.”

Judge’s pursuit of MLB history produced some once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia that fans wanted to cash in on.

The recipient of the 62nd home-run ball was Rangers fan Corey Youmans, who’s eyeing a sweet payday for Judge’s homer.

"Good question, I haven’t thought about it."



–– Corey Youmans, when asked what he's going to do with the coveted Aaron Judge HR No. 62 ball #AllRise pic.twitter.com/tI53h9KoXu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2022

Youmans is married to Mavericks and Cowboys reporter Bri Amaranthus.

THIS IS MY HUSBAND. https://t.co/GNIuP7phnA — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 5, 2022

When Judge hit No. 61 against the Blue Jays, a group of Toronto faithful went for the record ball and missed out on catching the ball that tied Roger Maris’ 61-year AL record. The painful memory haunts them to this day.

WATCH: This video of the Blue Jays fan who messed up catching #AaronJudge is wild. Oh man. He is never (nor will any of his friends or family) let him live this down. His reactions are 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IPQ04o1PKE — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 29, 2022

It was a historic flop by the high-flying Arlington fan.

