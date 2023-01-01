Falcons Practice Squad Player Cameron Batson Arrested After Police Chase

Atlanta Falcons practice squad player Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning in Atlanta following a police chase.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Batson was pulled over for speeding and swerving in and out of lanes.

Once pulled over, officers used a field sobriety test to determine he was driving under the influence and attempted to arrest him.

Batson then resisted arrest, leading to a substantial altercation. During the altercation, one of the officers fired his gun, according to the report.

The shot didn’t hit anyone, and Batson tried to escape by getting back in his car and driving away.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – JULY 28: Cameron Batson #16 of Atlanta Falcons during a training camp practice on July 28, 2022 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Batson crashed his car soon after taking off, then tried to escape again by running away.

Officers quickly caught up to him and finally made the arrest. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Batson is just the latest NFL arrest

According to the New York Post, the team addressed the matter in a statement

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL has had a substantial problem with player arrests this year, with this being just the latest example.

Running from the police is also a bewildering choice, considering the likelihood of being captured regardless. Not to mention enhanced charges for resisting arrest.

Teams have also forgiven DUI incidents, but getting into an altercation with the police might be a bridge too far.

Practice squad members are always fighting for their careers, and Batson may just have made his future a lot more questionable.