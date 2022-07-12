Even by NFL Standards, the List of Player Arrests This Offseason is Ridiculously Long

The National Football League has a major problem on its hands.

The players can’t stop getting arrested.

Just in the past five months, around the time of the Super Bowl and ensuing offseason, 10 NFL players have been arrested for various alleged offenses.

Here’s the full list:

February 6, 2022—Saints running back Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl.

After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

Feb. 13, 2022—Former running back Adrian Peterson

Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with what airport officials said was domestic violence.

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

Feb. 17, 2022—Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that prompted the Feb. 6 arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lammons turned himself in Thursday in Las Vegas and was briefly booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said.

March 25, 2022—Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in South Carolina, according to Union County Sheriff’s Office records.

Union County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Coffer said in a release that Smith was stopped for driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone while driving in a Black Mercedes Benz on US Highway 176. The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the 23-year-old Smith was arrested.

Around April 18, 2022—Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco last week on an assault charge after his ex-girlfriend said he threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after a breakup.

Wilson, who was signed last month by the Carolina Panthers, faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byrom said in an email.

April 24, 2022—Bears receiver Byron Pringle

Chicago Bears wide receiver, Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Pasco County after a Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught him doing donuts on a suspended license and with a child in the back seat, arrest documents say.

Arrest documents obtained by News Channel 8 claim the 28-year-old NFL player was doing “a donut” in his Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on State Road 56 around 6 p.m. when a trooper saw the cloud of smoke. Documents said the cloud “reduced the visibility to nearly zero” for drivers in the westbound lanes.

Pringle was transported to the Pasco County Jail and charged with reckless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.

May 12, 2022—Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor.

Jeudy appeared in Arapahoe County court Friday morning and was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Charges were eventually dropped on May 31st.

May 30, 2022- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Travis Jonsen

Bucs wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence after police say he was straddling lane markers, speeding and weaving as he drove along N Dale Mabry Highway early Monday.

Tampa Police officers saw the car driving in a manner “indicative of impairment,” according to a news release. He was stopped at 1505 N Dale Mabry Highway, “exhibited several clues of impairment” and was arrested at 3:18 a.m.

June 24, 2022—Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams

Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said they recovered a weapon during a search of his vehicle in downtown Chicago on Thursday evening. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation. Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

July 6, 2022–Chicago Bears receiver David Moore

NFL player David Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on Monday.

Online jail records show David Lamont Moore, 27, was arrested on drug and weapon charges July 4.

TMZ Sports reports officers found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a pickup in a Taco Bell drive-thru around 11 p.m. Sunday and said he smelled of marijuana during questioning.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers found a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols.

Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.

July 9, 2022—NFL Free Agent Duane Brown

Free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, posted $10,000 bond and was released from custody at 11:32 p.m. PT, according to an online record.

He is due back at Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 3 for a hearing on the charge, which is a misdemeanor.

On average, two NFL players have been arrested each month since early February.

Charges have ranged from illegal gun possession to driving under the influence to reckless driving (with a child in the back seat!) to domestic violence and assault.

This disturbing trend clearly indicates there is a significant issue within the league regarding player behavior.

But what’s the NFL home office more concerned with? Virtue signaling about their “social justice initiatives,” of course.

A recent report covering the league proudly referenced their “Inspire Change” funding efforts as they renewed 21 grants covering $6.5 million.

The NFL’s “senior vice president for social responsibility” explained how important these organizations are to the league:

“The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice.”

One of the organizations that the league donates to which apparently represents the “core tenets” of the NFL’s activism is the Center for Policing Equity. That group proudly displays their intention to “strategize and contribute to progressive policies and procedures.”

In fact, the first bullet point listed for the group’s principles blames white supremacy as a “root cause of suffering across the globe:”

“The vicious legacy of White supremacy is a root cause of suffering across the globe. Systems that support White supremacy must be resisted and dismantled.”

This is what the NFL is supporting and encouraging with grant money, while 10 players get arrested in 5 months.

Promoting this kind of organization shows the league is clearly more concerned with doing what they’re told and bowing down to the left. If liberal sportswriters criticize them, the NFL can point to their donations to far left progressive activist groups and stop negative PR in its tracks.

Encouraging a “policing equity” group while your players can’t stop getting arrested is the height of hypocrisy.

Oh and don’t worry, they displayed the proper amount of support for pride month as well, changing the league shield and team logos to show “support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community:”

Happy Pride Month! The NFL is proud to unveil our new NFL Pride shield to show our support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.



We stand with LGBTQ+ people this month and yearlong with a commitment to our players, our fans and our staff to live proudly and authentically. pic.twitter.com/oLaMQaXcpZ — NFL (@NFL) June 1, 2021

The official Twitter account proceeded to post numerous times about attendance at pride parades across the country during June.

Instead of focusing on ensuring that players aren’t breaking the law by potentially endangering children, assaulting others or illegally possessing guns, they’re engaging in virtue signaling theater.

The NFL has a problem, but since this one can’t be easily fixed by throwing money at progressive groups, don’t expect them to launch any new “initiatives” or “inspire change” in their own ranks.