Facebook Labels House GOP Post Urging People to Pay Back Loans ‘Violation’

“If you take out a loan, you pay it back.”

Common sense would consider such a statement sound advice. Yet Facebook considers it a violation of “Standards.”

Earlier this week, Facebook gave the official page of the House Judiciary GOP a strike for posting that exact message:

WOW: @facebook says our post about paying back loans violates their “community standards.” Big Tech’s at it again. pic.twitter.com/Oo5lESfxwU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 25, 2022

Facebook does not want accounts urging others to pay back loans they borrowed. At least not after President Joe Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness plan, a ploy to buy votes among a fractured base.

The tyrannical desires of social media have heightened. Facebook isn’t just dinging accounts for what it perceives as “misinformation.” Rather, it’s handing out punishments for opinions about student loans.

That’s quite the progression for the self-appointed arbiters of truth.

Over the past two weeks, there’s been a series of damning revelations about the extent to which Big Tech has censored or interfered with the conversation.

— Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that Facebook buried the credibly-reported Hunter Biden laptop report after the FBI had privately warned Facebook of incoming “Russian propaganda.”

The FBI colluded with Facebook to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. No big deal, right?

— Leaked documents show high-ranking members of Biden’s COVID response team demanding Twitter remove Alex Berenson for his astute skepticism of mRNA vaccines. Twitter eventually pulled the trigger by banning Berenson.

The government can’t censor the public on account of the First Amendment, so it used Twitter as a workaround. Twitter dutifully obliged.

— Twitter allowed Former CIA Director Michael Hayde and some nutty MSNBC analyst to endorse the execution of Donald Trump.

According to Hayde and MSNBC Guy, Trump sold nuclear documents to Russia. Twitter deemed this not a violation of facts, despite not a modicum of proof.

— Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram all banned Andrew Tate for having views about traditional families that run afoul of the politically correct.

— Twitter and Facebook announced plans to police content during the run-up to the 2022 midterms. They’ll have the option to interfere in an election anew.

The government has weaponized Big Tech not only against its party opposition, but against the public.

Social media is rigged, often rigged against the truth.

You can call for Trump’s head and support the CCP, but don’t you dare promote paying back loans or accurately-reported bombshells about a president’s son.

Perhaps the corporate press ought to share the “enemy of the people moniker” more openly.

Don’t even type “If you take out a loan, you pay it back” in the draft section on Facebook. It’s too risky.