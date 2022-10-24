F1 Fans Upset After Brad Pitt Dodges Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt was on the grid at the United States Grand Prix, but he gave former F1 driver and current broadcaster Martin Brundle a bit of a cold shoulder.

Brundle spoke with drivers, team bosses, and even musician Ed Sheeran before trying to shoot the moon and snag a few words with Pitt. The actor had been hanging around the paddock all weekend as he prepares for an upcoming Formula 1 film.

Brundle got just that; a few words.

Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is🫠 pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022

In fairness to Brad Pitt, he did talk a little bit, but that wasn;t enough for fans, who thought he should have given Brundle more time.

Brad Pitt.. the man starring in an F1 film won’t even stop for 30 seconds to speak to Martin Brundle… if you don’t wanna be interviewed, get off the grid and make way for people who do. #USGP #Formula1 @SkySportsF1 @MBrundleF1 — Jordan Gibbons (@Gibbons1407) October 23, 2022

Not sure I understand the logic of Brad Pitt not wanting to spend just a moment to talk to Martin Brundle during the grid walk. I mean, this is his moment to connect with those F1 fans that would see his F1 movie. — Bill Walker (@East_Tn_Badger) October 23, 2022

Kinda thought Brad Pitt would have stopped to talk more with Martin Brundle; a billion F1 fans watching, and starring in an upcoming F1 movie apparently not reason enough.

A free 1 min. live global promo for the film – seems a missed opportunity, and not a little disrespectful. — stephen pedroff (@sbelcap) October 23, 2022

If you want to look bad in the eyes of F1 fans, a surefire way to do this is to blow off the great Martin Brundle.

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle interviews Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Celebrities Shootdown Interviews On The Grid All The Time

We run into this with celebrities on the grid time and time again. If you want to be at the center of the F1 universe for a few minutes you might be interviewed.

Brundle getting snubbed by celebrities is part of the bit to a degree. Somewhat famously he has been blown off by the Williams sisters repeatedly over the years.

Still, when the sport welcomes these celebrities into their world, the least they could do is talk to a broadcaster.

Plus Brundle isn’t just any broadcaster. He was an F1 driver and appeared in 158 Grands Prix against the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Michael Schumacher

If celebrities don’t know Brundle’s racing pedigree, they (or let’s be honest, their handlers) should recognize what it says on his microphone. If they watched even one race they’d know that Sky Sports covers the races in the UK and their coverage is simulcast on ESPN here in the United States.

What I’m saying is they’re not blowing off some dude who wants a quick word for his podcast no one is going to listen to.

They’re blowing off an F1 legend, the fans, and the sport.

