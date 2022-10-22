Brad Pitt Was Doing His Homework At The United States Grand Prix

Formula 1 is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. The sport always draws a substantial list of celebrities in attendance. However, this year, some of them — like Brad Pitt — were there on business.

Pitt was wandering around the garages during Friday practice sessions taking in all he could for his upcoming film about Formula 1. He was joined by one of the film’s producers Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski, fresh off of Top Gun: Maverick.

Lewis Hamilton is also signed on as a producer.

All of the team bosses were invited to a hospitality suite to meet with Pitt, Bruckheimer, and Kosinski to learn about what they planned to do. Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali was also on hand. Over the rest of the weekend, the film team will hold meetings with individual teams as well.

According to Motorsport.com, Kosinski stressed to those in attendance that his plan for the film is to shoot using real Formula 1 cars.

The 58-year-old Pitt also met with some of the drivers including Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Pitt and company are working on their F1 feature film alongside Apple Studios. It’s just one of several Fq-related projects floating around Hollywood.

Hulu has a television series in the works executive produced by McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary on Brawn GP’s 2009 world championship.

