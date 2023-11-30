F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Sells Calendars Of His Bare Ass For Charity, Raises $150K

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has a habit of posting photos of his bare ass on social media. Now, he is using that bizarre power and raising some money for a good cause.

The Bott-Ass phenomenon has been going on for several years now. It all began after the Finnish driver’s cheeks made a cameo appearance in an episode of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

From there, he continued to post photos as jokes and even gifted one to his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. He recently did the same for his current teammate, Zhou Guanyu.

This year, Bottas compiled a collection of photos with the help of photographer Paul Ripke and his girlfriend, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

He then hilariously unveiled the shots in an art gallery and put the calendars up for sale.

October, November and December of BOTTASS 2024 🍑



5$ of each sale of the calendar goes to @Movember and prostate cancer research. Only few days left – calendars are about to be sold out!



Get your calendar now:https://t.co/U9ShR9vlJy pic.twitter.com/Pveex55NNJ — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 27, 2023

“I have had questions, people asking me ‘Why did you do that? Why do you want to show your ass?'” Bottas said in an interview with speedcafe.com a couple of weeks back. “But then when I explained the charity aspect, people got it, and we had so much fun, as you can imagine, taking those pictures.”

That charity aspect was that for every calendar sold, Bottas donated $5 from each sale to the men’s health charity Movember.

Bottas tweeted out the grand total on Thursday.

The last day of @Movember ✔️



Thank you so much for all the support in November. With the donations and with the calendars we have together raised a substantial amount for @Movember – meaning WE have really helped and will effect and save many people’s lives 🙏



Final figures to… pic.twitter.com/oXCs2Qm1ly — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 30, 2023

That’s right, his calendars raked in $150,000. Incredible work from Bottas and all involved. It’s always nice to see something like that turned into a way to help out a great cause.

