F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Can’t Not Post Photos Of His Bare Butt

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas cannot help himself.

When the opportunity presents itself, the Finnish driver can’t help but post a picture of his bare ass on Instagram.

Valtteri Bott-Ass struck again and posted a photo of himself wading into a lake with the caption, “Hyvää juhannusta.”

For those of us who haven’t brushed up on our Finnish in a while (or ever), Bottas thew the English translation in there too: Happy midsummer.

I didn’t realize the Summer Solstice was an ass-posting holiday, but for Bottas it’s always ass-posting season. The guy has plastered his bare ass on social media more than some Instagram models. Ones whose profession centers around posting pictures of one’s bare ass to Instagram.

That’s a lot.

Bottas’ habit of posting pictures of naked posterior is a running joke in F1 circles. It started when his bare bottom was shown in an episode of the Netflix series Drive To Survive while he was sitting in a sauna (sauna-sitting is practically Finland’s national sport).

Bottas leaned into the joke and posted a photo of himself skinny-dipping in a creek. That one he had framed and gave it to his old Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton as a gift.

If that’s not hanging over the mantle in Lewis’ Monaco pad (or any of his other pads) I think that’s considered rude.

Bottas and his pasty posterior struck again to cap off last season, Bottas’ girlfriend posted a photo of the Grand Prix winner taking a dip.

The man cannot and will not be stopped.

Perish the thought of what he’ll post if he gives Alfa Romeo an unexpected win.

*Shudders*

