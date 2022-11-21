F1’s Valtteri Bottas Celebrates End Of Season With Skinny-Dipping Sesh

Valtteri Bottas and his Alfa Romeo teammates had some celebrating to do after maintaining P6 in the Constructors’ Standings, and he did it in a way that has been common over the years.

In the nude.

Bottas’ bare-ass has become something of a recurring joke in F1 circles after he first mooned the camera in a Sauna on the third season of Netflix’s Drive To Survive.

Then, he posted a picture of himself laying in a creek — again, clad only in his birthday suit.

He even gave ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton a framed version of this photo.

Just some guys being dudes.

Then it was back to the sauna to prep for the notoriously hot humid Singapore Grand Prix earlier this year.

I mention all of this Bottas/ass to illustrate that naked Valtteri Bottas (Bottass) is very much a part of the F1 zeitgeist, and we got the latest installment on Monday, the day after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Bottas’ girlfriend, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, shared a video of him skinny sipping to her Instagram story.

Bottas and his glutes did have reason to celebrate. In his first season with Alfa Romeo, he and the team managed to keep that P6 in the standings. That meant they earned an extra $12 million in prize money.

If $12 million isn’t enough to shed your clothes and go for a dip, then I don’t know what is.

