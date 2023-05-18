F1 Arcades Are Coming To The US And Might Empty Some Wallets

Videos by OutKick

Formula 1 is continuing its push to expand its footprint in the United States, and plans on opening some F1 Arcades.

Formula 1 announced plans to open its first F1 Arcade US location in Boston. It’s slated to open its doors in early 2024. It’s the first of 20 locations Formula 1 hopes to open in the US over the next five years.

Coming to America… F1 Arcade 🕹️🙌 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 10, 2023

There’s already an F1 Arcade location in London, which opened last year. That has reportedly been a big success. The Boston location will follow the blueprint for the London location which combines entertainment with food and dining options.

The new location is expected to feature a large cocktail bar, chandeliers modeled after F1 circuits, and private event spaces. You’ll be able to sip on some craft cocktails and eat some pretty delicious-sounding dishes like Seabass Ceviche and Wagyu Beef Burgers.

Former IndyCar driver Max Chilton attends a Bahrain Grand Prix watch party at F1 Arcade in London earlier this year. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for F1 Arcade)

F1 Arcade Is Going To Be Something To Behold

But the biggest draw will be the racing simulators. There are plans for more than 60 of them and they’ll feature both audio and motion effects. The simulators will use Motorsport Games’ RFactor2 which will let guests select different types of cars and racing series to use in races alone or against others.

“Formula 1 is enjoying significant growth globally, and we are constantly innovating to ensure that we are bringing the highest quality of sport and entertainment to new and diverse audiences,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

This is a brilliant idea.

Think about it like this: places like Top Golf are big right now. A place where you can get some pretty decent food and drinks then hit some golf balls off the top floor of a three-story building. Just replace the gold with racing simulators and you’ve got the recipe for F1 Arcade.

You can see why this idea is going to work out great (please don’t tweet at me if and when it fails).

The prospect of guzzling a beer, downing some Seabass Ceviche, then wheeling around in a racing sim doesn’t sound like Nirvana.

If it doesn’t to you, we are very different people.

