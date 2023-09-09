‘F–k Nebraska’ Chants Break Out As Colorado Rolls In Deion Sanders’ Home Debut

Videos by OutKick

Colorado fans have stuffed themselves into Folsom Field today and they are making sure Nebraska knows “they’re coming.”

And, thanks to the excellent technology at FOX (great company!), we have proof!

Headphones in!

Colorado fans in Boulder with a "Fuck Nebraska" chant that could be heard in the background on Fox. pic.twitter.com/tca0GSDOWr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

Deion Sanders and Colorado are an absolute unit

LET’S GOOOOOO. Colorado is BACK, baby. Deion Sanders wanted a culture change, and he’s getting it today in Boulder. Packed house, double-digit lead, turnover throne — and now, “f–k Nebraska!’ chants.

That’s what I’m talking about. That’s what makes college football great. Nothing like a good hot mic vulgar chant to kickoff the 2023 season. It never gets old.

Doesn’t matter the sport, the team, the fans, the setting — the “F–k you” chants aimed at the other team is always a crowd pleaser.

Nebraska, by the way, has played well today. At least on the defensive side of the ball.

The wheels are obviously coming off right now because Colorado has like 70 new players and they’re all 5-star recruits, but give the Huskers credit. If they had an ounce of talent on offense they’d probably be in this game.

Oh well. It’s Coach Prime’s world now and we’re all just along for the ride.

Glad to see the folks out in Boulder are enjoying it, too. They deserve this. Colorado has been so bad for so long, it’s nice to see the Buffaloes back on the big stage.

It’s also super weird. Can’t believe I’ve been LOCKED in on a Colorado football game all damn day, but that’s life in 2023. You just have to roll with the punches.

We comin!