‘F-Clay Travis’ Hats All The Rage At Alabama-Arkansas Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama basketball fans came prepared to the game between No. 2 Alabama and Arkansas Saturday afternoon on ESPN2.
They brought their love for the Crimson Tide, no matter what the circumstances are behind star freshman Brandon Miller continuing to play despite his connection to a Jan. 15 murder at The Strip near campus. They gave him a standing ovation, even though Tuscaloosa police and detectives believe he brought the murder weapon to then-teammate Darius Miles.
Miles gave it to friend Michael Lynn Davis, who shot and killed 23-year-old mother Jamea Jonae Harris, according to the authorities. Miles and Davis remain in jail on capital murder charges. Miller has not been charged by authorities or suspended by Alabama.
Alabama Fans Wore Their Hearts On Their Heads
Alabama fans also packed their hate for OutKick founder Clay Travis, whose tweets have harshly criticized Alabama for allowing Miller to continue to play. Miller scored 24 for the Tide in an 86-83 win.
“He (Travis) kept criticizing us even though Brandon Miller’s defense attorney came out and said that Brandon Miller didn’t know he had Darius Miles’ gun in the car with him,” Alabama junior Casey Sherman of Huntsville told OutKick. “He’s been all over us.” Sherman also creatively demonstrated exactly how he feels about Clay. Warning: the F-Word is involved and you will see it.
Sherman is only a junior so he may not know defense attorneys often try to present their case in the media and are not always completely truthful. Miller’s attorney is Alabama graduate Jim Sandridge, and his comments differed from Tuscaloosa investigators.
JUST BECAUSE AN ATTORNEY SAID IT DOESN’T MEAN IT’S TRUE
“I know who Clay Travis is,” Sherman said. “I just noticed how much he doesn’t like Alabama in his tweets recently after the Brandon Miller stories broke.”
Sherman spoke to OutKick during halftime from his seat in the student section.
“I know he’s a radio personality, and he’s a Tennessee fan,” Sherman, a Management Information Systems major, said.
Sherman wrote “F-Clay Travis” on his hard hat before the game.
“I walked right by all the security,” he said. “They didn’t notice.”
Sherman was not alone.
Travis, a Vanderbilt law school graduate, had fun with the Alabama fans as usual.
@Glenn & @Clay,
What happened to the All-American idea of “innocent until proven guilty?”
Look at how gratified you will be when he’s found “guilty.” Think how moronic you will look if he’s exonerated…
Be careful when jumping to conclusions when a jury is involved, Meus Amigo/Mon Ami, they can arbitrarily make one a hero or a turd.