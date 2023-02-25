‘F-Clay Travis’ Hats All The Rage At Alabama-Arkansas Game

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama basketball fans came prepared to the game between No. 2 Alabama and Arkansas Saturday afternoon on ESPN2.

They brought their love for the Crimson Tide, no matter what the circumstances are behind star freshman Brandon Miller continuing to play despite his connection to a Jan. 15 murder at The Strip near campus. They gave him a standing ovation, even though Tuscaloosa police and detectives believe he brought the murder weapon to then-teammate Darius Miles.

Miles gave it to friend Michael Lynn Davis, who shot and killed 23-year-old mother Jamea Jonae Harris, according to the authorities. Miles and Davis remain in jail on capital murder charges. Miller has not been charged by authorities or suspended by Alabama.

Alabama Fans Wore Their Hearts On Their Heads

Alabama fans also packed their hate for OutKick founder Clay Travis, whose tweets have harshly criticized Alabama for allowing Miller to continue to play. Miller scored 24 for the Tide in an 86-83 win.

Bama fans responding to members of their team murdering an innocent mom by threatening to beat me up is truly insane. I’m not sure any other fan base in America is this dumb. Truly. https://t.co/BJNTz08Vv9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2023

“He (Travis) kept criticizing us even though Brandon Miller’s defense attorney came out and said that Brandon Miller didn’t know he had Darius Miles’ gun in the car with him,” Alabama junior Casey Sherman of Huntsville told OutKick. “He’s been all over us.” Sherman also creatively demonstrated exactly how he feels about Clay. Warning: the F-Word is involved and you will see it.

Alabama student Casey Sherman shows off his new hat early in the second half Saturday at the Alabama basketball game against Arkansas in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo By Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick.)

Sherman is only a junior so he may not know defense attorneys often try to present their case in the media and are not always completely truthful. Miller’s attorney is Alabama graduate Jim Sandridge, and his comments differed from Tuscaloosa investigators.

JUST BECAUSE AN ATTORNEY SAID IT DOESN’T MEAN IT’S TRUE

“I know who Clay Travis is,” Sherman said. “I just noticed how much he doesn’t like Alabama in his tweets recently after the Brandon Miller stories broke.”

Sherman spoke to OutKick during halftime from his seat in the student section.

“I know he’s a radio personality, and he’s a Tennessee fan,” Sherman, a Management Information Systems major, said.

Sherman wrote “F-Clay Travis” on his hard hat before the game.

“I walked right by all the security,” he said. “They didn’t notice.”

Sherman was not alone.

Alabama Students in stands early today…NSFW @NextRoundLive @AlabamaMBB @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/HPd6zHXfjy — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) February 25, 2023 Alabama fans showing the latest in lid fashion at the Crimson-Tide Arkansas game Saturday.

Travis, a Vanderbilt law school graduate, had fun with the Alabama fans as usual.