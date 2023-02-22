Alabama’s Brandon Miller Should Be Suspended For Role In Murder, And So Should Coach Nate Oats: Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

If a friend calls you after midnight on Sunday morning and asks you to bring his gun to him at a bar along a strip of bars, it is not because he is getting ready for a gun show and wants to clean it.

Alabama freshman guard Brandon Miller brought his former teammate, Darius Miles, a gun under these circumstances Jan. 15. Miller then gave the gun to his childhood friend, Michael Davis, who allegedly used it to shoot and kill Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother of a young child.

DARIUS MILES: BRANDON, GET MY GUN

Miles and Davis remain in jail on capital murder charges in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Police questioned Miller on Jan. 16 about that night, but he has not been charged with any crime. Tuscaloosa Police detective Branden Culpepper testified Tuesday that Miller brought Miles’ gun to him in front of District Judge Joanne Jannik at the Tuscaloosa County courthouse.

“There’s nothing we can charge him with according to the law,” Tuscaloosa County assistant district attorney Paula Whitley said after the hearing to AL.com reporter Carol Robinson, who covered the hearing that lasted two and a half hours.

“What it comes down to is intent and knowledge,” Robinson said on OutKick 360 later Tuesday. “The way I understand it is when Darius Miles asked for the gun and gave it to Michael Davis, he knew that things were about to go down. Brandon Miller had no knowledge of intent that something was about to go down.”

Maybe not. But surely Miller knew nothing good was about to go down.

Brandon Miller should never play another minute for Alabama basketball. And Nate Oats’s job should be in jeopardy for this cover up. Bama’s star player aided and abetted a mom’s murder. This is insane: pic.twitter.com/YRVPIU6fBU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 21, 2023

And for that reason, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats should have suspended Miller for several games for seriously bad judgment as soon as he learned of Miller’s involvement, which was Jan. 15. Since he did not, Oats should suspend Miller now for multiple games – if not the rest of the season.

Tuscaloosa Police could have possibly charged Miller with accessory to murder, which is “helping or assisting a perpetrator before or after the commission of a murder,” according to general state laws.

An accessory before the fact “is a person who aids another before that person commits a felony.”

If Miller does not bring Miles’ gun to Miles, who gave it to Davis, there is a good chance Jamea Jonae Harris is alive today. If Miles requested the gun for self-defense, and Miller didn’t bring it to him, maybe Miles and Davis would have left the bar and gone home.

Michael Davis (left) and his friend, former ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, have been jailed in Tuscaloosa since Jan. 15 for the murder of a 23-year-old woman. Miles was kicked off the team at that time. (Credit: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Amid the circumstances, sounds like a great idea. Davis was interested in Harris, according to police, but she was not. Then her boyfriend on the scene got angry. He also had a gun, but Davis fired first, according to testimony on Tuesday. Then the boyfriend shot back, and Miller’s car windshield nearby got hit. Miller never entered the bar.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats Needs To Discipline Brandon Miller

Charged or not by police, Oats needs to do more. But he won’t. He is hiding behind the decision by the police not to arrest Miller. By the way, the 6-foot-9 Miller leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 18.7 points a game. He also leads the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC for first) in rebounds with eight and is third on the team with 22 blocked shots.

Alabama, which was No. 1 last week, is considered a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which starts in Mid-March.

Miller signed with Alabama as a five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American out of Cane Ridge High in Antioch, Tennessee. The Mr. Basketball in Tennessee chose Alabama over national champion Kansas. Oats is not sitting the projected NBA lottery pick down.

“We knew about that,” Oats said of Miller’s gun delivery at a press conference Tuesday. “Can’t control everything anybody does out side of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen.”

Nate Oats Made Ridiculous Statements

What a ridiculous statement. Oats sounds like Miller stayed out past curfew having a few beers.

Well, Miller didn’t bring a beer to a gunfight. He brought the gun, Nate.

Of course, Nate Oats is the same man who reached out to former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis for advice on how to deal with the murder charge against Darius Miles. Lewis beat a murder charge in 2000.

“College kids are out,” Oats continued in full denial or with just plain stupidity. “Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any trouble in this case, other than wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Excuse me, Nate, Brandon Miller made the spot more wrong by bringing the gun to Miles and Davis at the time which resulted in murder.

Alabama President Needs To Step In

Now, that I’ve digested your comments again, coach Oats, Alabama president Stuart Bell should suspend you as well.

“Brandon’s been interviewed (by police),” Oats went on. “So, they’re comfortable with everything that happened there.”

Comfortable, Nate? They didn’t arrest him, but comfortable is not the right word here.

Someone has to send a message to Brandon Miller, so he and his teammates and classmates will realize just how idiotic his decision was to bring a gun to a friend at a bar.

“We don’t know exactly what Darius Miles said to Brandon Miller about bringing the gun,” Robinson said on OutKick 360.

I’m sure it wasn’t, “Hey bring the gun, we’re going to the Krystal to get something to eat.”