USC Provides Official Comment On Bru McCoy, Tennessee Saga: OutKick Exclusive

The ongoing saga regarding the eligibility status of Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy continues to drag on as we get closer to kickoff in Knoxville. McCoy’s eligibility has been up in the air since his arrival on the Vols campus, after he transferred from USC via the NCAA transfer portal.

USC now tells OutKick it does not have any objections to McCoy being immediately eligible.

OutKick reached out to USC on Friday evening, and the school provided this statement:

“USC has – consistently with NCAA rules – promptly and accurately responded to all requests from the University of Tennessee related to the eligibility of Bru McCoy. At no point since Bru entered the transfer portal in January have we objected to him being made immediately eligible to play at Tennessee. The issue of Bru’s eligibility ultimately rests with the NCAA, and we wish him the very best.”

Tennessee WR Bru McCoy. (File photo)

According to sources, there are two routes this situation could have gone:

USC could have signed off on a No Participation Opportunity Form to allow McCoy to be eligible immediately, or…

If USC didn’t sign off, Tennessee would need to file a waiver with the NCAA, with cooperation from the USC program, a process UT has already started.

Additionally, sources say that USC has now started to participate in the NCAA waiver process.

During a Friday press conference, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the matter. Heupel pointed out they have done everything possible up until this point to secure McCoy’s eligibility.

“Our administration has done everything they possibly can throughout the process, and they’re still working as hard as they can,” Heupel said. “There are some things that are out of my control, Bru’s control and our administration’s control.”

Who is at fault in the Bru McCoy USC-Tennessee eligibility situation?

There has been a lot of chatter over the last few weeks of who is actually at fault. Is it USC or Tennessee or the NCAA truly holding up the process?

McCoy signed with USC as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but then transferred to Texas after then-Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury took the Arizona Cardinals job.

McCoy did participate in the Longhorns spring practice before ultimately deciding to transfer back to USC in the summer period of 2019. The wide receiver did not play in 2019 due to an illness, but did play the following 2020 season with the Trojans.

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy (4) warms up before the spring game at Los Angeles Coliseum on April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Due to an off-field incident that he was never charged, McCoy did not play at USC during the 2021 season. Instead, he opted for a fresh start at Tennessee.

Now the fate of Bru McCoy is up to the NCAA, who will decide whether or not he will be eligible for the upcoming season.

Check back with OutKick for updates.