Tennessee’s Josh Heupel Discusses WR Bru McCoy Status And Solution To Injury Stoppages

ATLANTA- Tennessee’s Josh Heupel made his rounds in Atlanta on Thursday, as the Vols had their time in the spotlight at SEC Media Days. There have been questions surrounding certain aspects that affect the flow of the game for the Heupel offense, one being ‘injuries’ on the field.

As you may have noticed last season, the Tennessee offense had to deal with multiple stoppages on drives because of potential player injuries. Whether that player was actually hurt is a different story itself, but the play stoppage seemed to take a turn for the worse this past year. If you want to see why this is an interesting topic for Heupel, just go back and watch the 2021 Ole Miss game.

On Thursday, Heupel was asked what he would do to cut out the “fake cramps” and the play clock coming to a stop.

“I think if you’re injured during the course of a drive, player safety would say we need to take some time and truly evaluate this guy and probably keep him off the field for that drive,” he said.

In other news involving the Tennessee program, the status of wide receiver Bru McCoy is a current topic of discussion. Heupel mentioned to the media that the USC transfer has one more hurdle to cross before he will be declared eligible. I am told this situation will be handled and the Vols feel very strongly that McCoy will be able to play this season. A decision from the higher-ups at the NCAA could come at any time.

The Vols will open Fall Camp on August 1st, with media days in Knoxville set to begin on July 31st.

Stay tuned to OutKick for all the latest coverage around the SEC.