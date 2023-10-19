Ex-USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Admitted She Was Tired Of Political Kneeling At Olympic Games

Videos by OutKick

Former USWNT forward Carli Lloyd continues to answer for opting to stand while Megan Rapinoe and her teammates took a knee protesting the U.S. at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the time, it was trendy to get on one knee and declare a humanitarian cause. After doing it several times, Lloyd took a night off and left-wingers went crazy.

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 21: United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) after a friendly soccer match between Korea Republic and the United States on Oct 21, 2021 at Childrens Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ex-USWNT Forward Carli Lloyd Was Tired Of The Woke Kneeling

Carli Lloyd defended her position during an interview on CBS’ “Kickin’ It.”

Playing her final international matchup, Lloyd wanted to skip the virtue-signaling. And despite having knelt with her teammates several times before, the outrage mob was still upset by Lloyd’s decision to stand up once.

“I just felt like I had done it five other times and I just wanted to stand for this one,” Lloyd shared.

“That was it, there was like no other thought or anything,” she added. “I just thought that we had done enough of the kneeling and I just wanted to stand for my last world championship game.”

"You don't get to kneel one time? What is 10 seconds of your life to kneel down to show you're together with your teammates."



The Kickin' It crew sat down after their interview with Carli Lloyd for immediate reactions. pic.twitter.com/q7NrHbOtCL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2023

Lloyd spoke up as the USWNT’s priorities shifted from winning to following ex-captain, Megan Rapinoe, and her progressive platform.

“I think we’ve gotten to a point where if it’s not a certain opinion then other people can’t have their other opinions,” Carli Lloyd admitted. “It’s kind of contradicting itself. In that moment, I just kind of had enough of kneeling right before the game because we had done it for a whole year or so leading up.”

Lloyd especially grilled the USWNT for celebrating a draw at a 2023 Women’s World Cup match and finishing with bronze. USWNT players and team personnel have been defensive toward Lloyd’s past criticisms of prioritizing politics over performance. She’s spot-on with her analysis of the new generation of the USWNT.

“I did speak the truth, and sometimes the truth hurts,” Lloyd said. “But it came from my heart. The world has caught up. I get that. But there’s no reason why we still can’t be at the top.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States speaks to the crowd after her final game for the United States at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)