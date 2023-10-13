Carli Lloyd Takes Aim At Megan Rapinoe, USWNT’s Mentality While Reflecting On Disastrous Women’s World Cup

Videos by OutKick

It’s been over two months since the U.S. Women’s National Team was bounced from the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It was the worst outing in the team’s history, but former USWNT captain Carli Lloyd still has issues with the group she’d like the world to know.

Anyone who knows anything at all about soccer could watch the USWNT’s efforts in this year’s World Cup and realize that this team simply wasn’t that good. Carli Lloyd, who was part of the Fox Sports broadcast team for the tournament, was the lone person who had the courage to say out loud what everyone was thinking.

Lloyd took issue with the USWNT smiling, laughing, and dancing among itself and its fans after a draw against Portugal that narrowly advanced the squad into the knockout stage.

“There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling…”@CarliLloyd on the USWNT after the match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/38zm1eC76r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Lloyd then caught wildly unfair criticism from both the USWNT manager and players on the team. Current team captain Lindsey Horan went as far as to say Lloyd had “no idea” what the team is going through when Lloyd herself was a captain of the national team.

None of the pushback on Lloyd made a lick of sense. It’s clear she hasn’t changed her stance about the USWNT World Cup squad after two months of reflection.

Carli Lloyd isn’t done with her criticism of Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd Had Different Standards

Lloyd believes the ruthless, winning culture she helped establish is no longer with this bunch. The team strolling into the arena wearing ridiculous sunglasses before being eliminated proved to Lloyd there is a mentality issue.

“If I saw that, if I was a part of that team, I would raise hell. And I would go directly to the players and tell them to take their sunglasses off and stop dancing,’ Lloyd told CBS’s ‘Kickin’ It’.”

“The champion mentality that we’ve had throughout the years, since the inception of this team, that dog mentality, you’ve got none of that,” Lloyd continued.

Rapinoe was among the group of USWNT spotted in sunglasses before games. There is also a video of her entering the arena with her own speaker blasting entrance music for herself.

The entire scene was about as cringe as it gets.

Imagine playing your own entrance music with a portable speaker. pic.twitter.com/DceK11trW9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

While Lloyd’s criticism carries a lot of deserved weight, what Rapinoe will most be remembered for in her final Women’s World Cup is missing a crucial penalty in the team’s loss to Sweden and immediately smiling after missing the net.