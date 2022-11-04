Ex-Tennessee Players Bash ‘Overrated’ Georgia Atmosphere, ‘Fair Weather’ Fans

The atmosphere at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium STINKS, Athens is overrated, and the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will roll Saturday against the No. 3 Bulldogs.

Don’t shoot the messenger! Those wild claims came from a pair of ex-Vol players – QB Erik Ainge and OL Ja’Wuan James.

Playing between the hedges is overrated. Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens! — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) November 1, 2022

copy that. fair weather quick to booo the home team if stuff isn’t going well https://t.co/VZpIah2uib — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) November 2, 2022

Erik Ainge, Ja’Wuan James say Sanford Stadium is weak

Ainge played four seasons at Tennessee and is currently a radio host.

He played between the hedges twice, including a tense showdown in 2007 that saw him lead the No. 13 Vols to a dramatic, 51-33, come-from-behind win over No. 10 Georgia.

Still, 13 vs. 10 ain’t exactly No. 1 vs. No. 3, and those Georgia teams back then weren’t the UNIT they are today.

Kirby Smart has built an absolute dynasty in Athens, and fans know a thing or two about getting rowdy nowadays.

Erik Ainge says the Tennessee Volunteers have nothing to worry about playing in Georgia Saturday. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

James, meanwhile, went 2-0 in his two games in Athens. In fact, James never lost to Georgia during his four seasons in Tennessee, so maybe he knows what he’s talking about?

To be fair, comparing most college atmospheres to Neyland Stadium is also a tough draw. Maybe Death Valley? The Swamp on the perfect night has some juice. The White Out in Happy Valley is cool.

But yeah, I’m not quite sure playing in Athens is gonna be the culture shock to Tennessee players some may think.

Then again, it’s been an awful long time since that stadium has seen a game like this, so who knows.

Strap up!