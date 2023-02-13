Ex-Patriots RB Stevan Ridley Arrested Hours Before Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Former Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, 34, was arrested early Sunday morning due to disorderly conduct at a nightclub in his hometown of Natchez, Mississippi.

Ridley played in the NFL from 2011 to 2018. He was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor disorderly conduct,” first reported by The Natchez Democrat. He was arrested at 1 a.m. and later released on $750 bail, per Adams County Sheriff’s Office records.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The former LSU running back splashed at the pro level in his second year, recording 1,263 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots. Ridley was part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning roster in 2014. However, Ridley did not play in the postseason after getting placed on IR due to an ACL and MCL tear. He was dumped by the team in the offseason as New England opted for a three-man backfield of LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden the following year.

This is pretty good. Stevan Ridley, a 1,000-yard rusher for the Patriots in 2012, said his exit from New England ‘hadn’t sat well,’ circled this game a while back. pic.twitter.com/DZAwdbXgjo — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 13, 2018

RELATED: FOOTAGE SHOWS EX-PATRIOTS LB WILLIE MCGINIST ASSAULTING MAN WITH BOTTLE AT NIGHTCLUB

Despite frequent campaigns to land on an active roster after 2018, Ridley never returned to the NFL. His final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, backing up James Conner and Jaylen Samuels, was marred by fumbling issues.

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)