Ex-Packer LeRoy Butler Says Jets Aren’t Going To The Super Bowl With Aaron Rodgers

LeRoy Butler thinks Jets fans need to cool their… well, jets.

We’re still waiting to see if and when Aaron Rodgers becomes a New York Jet, but at least one ex-Packer doesn’t think Jets fans should start pricing flights to Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

TMZ Sports caught up with Packers great LeRoy Butler who said that while Rodgers is a great quarterback, he’s far from a one-way ticket to the Super Bowl.

Butler was sure to mention that he thinks Rodgers is still a great QB.

“Listen, you can blindfold Aaron, flat-footed; he’ll hit a mosquito,” he said. “So the arm talent is there.”

Still, he doesn’t think the addition of Rodgers will get the Jets over the Super Bowl hump.

Butler Says The AFC Is Too Tough

“I’m gonna say this: I was on a Super Bowl team that went to two Super Bowls, actually. Your team gotta be close,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s gonna be there to go to the club with Bryce Hall. If he’s willing to put in that work you never know.

“Come on, Jets,” he said clearly starting to get into it. “Ya’ll were 6-11 last season, I know ya’ll beat us; you ain’t going to the Super Bowl.”

Butler — who spent his entire career in Green Bay argued that the Jets play in the difficult AFC, and will have to get through some serious star power to reach the Super Bowl.

“The toughest (conference) is the AFC. Joe Burrow. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. These Guys ain’t going nowhere.

The 2022 Hall of Famer surmises that for this reason, the Jets will only win seven or eight games next year.

“Eight games. Eight,” Butler said. “Like the Packers did. And then he’ll need to waffle again to see if he wants to play in 2024.

