Aaron Rodgers PSA Improves NY Jets’ Super Bowl Odds

Videos by OutKick

In one of the most viewed internet streams ever, current Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unveiled his 2023 plans on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

Here's Aaron Rodgers telling Pat McAfee that he intends to be a member of the New York Jets in 2023👇#NFLTwitter #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/86SZAUWoqT — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) March 15, 2023

Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay was the worst kept secret in the NFL. Everyone knew it. However, what wasn’t clear was where Rodgers wanted to play.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, the betting market is reacting. Before the Rodgers announcement, the Jets were +2500 to win the 2023 NFL Super Bowl. Post-Rodgers’ PSA, NYJ is +1400 to win the NFL title.

Remember when Brett Favre was wishy washy about whether or not he was retiring with Rodgers waiting in the wing? Now Rodgers is behaving like a lamer version of Favre and it’s actually freaky how similar the situations are.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2020-21 with the Packers winning 26 regular-season games over that span. Green Bay won 13 regular season games in Favre’s last season with the Packers and Favre was 2nd in NFL MVP voting.

After years of going back-and-forth with Favre, the Packers decided to move on without him and Favre joined the Jets in 2008. In typical Favre fashion, he threw the most interceptions in the NFL while leading NYJ to a winning record.

New York Jets’ future odds following the Aaron Rodgers’ announcement

Jets to win the 2023 NFL Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook: +1400

To win the AFC Championship: +800

To win the AFC East: +200

9.5 regular-season win total: Over (-160), Under (+110)

To make the AFC playoffs: Yes (-160), No (+135)

The betting market was a lot less confident in Favre joining the Jets than Rodgers. NYJ had +2500 odds to win the 2008 Super Bowl with Favre under center and +1500 with Rodgers just saying he wants to be in New York.

I’ll say this: On-paper, Rodgers to the Jets is a fit. The only thing holding NYJ back was its terrible QB situation. New York has one of the best defenses in the NFL and Rodgers has weapons to work with.

Second-year Jets WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall are studs and New York just signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard to help lure Rodgers from Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard celebrate a TD against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

That said, this is the Jets we are talking about aka one of the most cursed franchises in the NFL. If you don’t believe me, literally ask any Jets fan. They’ll tell you.

Frankly, I don’t even start betting NFL futures until after the draft and the Jets, even if they acquire Rodgers, won’t get my money.

I power-rank the following AFC teams ahead of the Jets: Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Buffalo Bills (+850), Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800), and Los Angeles Chargers (+2500).

Both the Baltimore Ravens (+2500) and Cleveland Browns (+3500) have better value if their situations improve. The Ravens need to come to sign Lamar Jackson and the Browns need Deshaun Watson to return to pre-suspension form.

I try to avoid infusing emotion into my gambling breakdowns but Rodgers’ attitude is bogus. The Packers gave Rodgers a 3-year, $150.8 million extension this time last year and now he wants out?!

Between the Jets’ curse and Rodgers’ vibe, I’ll spend my NFL future money elsewhere.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.