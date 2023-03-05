Ex-NBA Player Anthony Morrow Facing Kidnapping, Strangling Charges

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is now facing kidnapping and strangulation charges after being arrested last month in Charlotte.

On February 10, police in Charlotte, North Carolina arrested Morrow. The 37-year-old allegedly assaulted a woman who he was reportedly dating at the time. According to court documents, Morrow was alleged to have “[struck] her multiple times with his fists” and “[squeezed] her neck with his hands.”

TONIGHT AT 5 & 6 ONLY ON CHANNEL 9:



Former NBA player & Charlotte native Anthony Morrow is facing assault charges. Coming up, what he's accused of doing to a woman at her apartment near Uptown, and what his attorney is saying about it. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1wc5yio1e5 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 3, 2023

Documents also show that police observed injuries on the woman. They noted “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip and abrasions on her forehead.”

Morrow is now facing a slew of charges including assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats, and second-degree kidnapping.

The former shooting guard’s attorney provided a statement to Charlotte TV station WSOC, saying that Morrow “denies these allegations.”

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” the attorney said.

Morrow is a Charlotte native who played college hoops for 4 years at Georgia Tech but went undrafted. Once he reached the NBA, he spent his career as a journeyman and played for seven teams over 9 seasons.

He spent the 2016-17 season which he spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls. He signed with the Portland Trailblazers but was waived after 5 preseason games.

After his playing career had drawn to a close he returned to Charlotte. WSOC reports that since he returned to Charlotte, he has been involved in giving back to the community with his charity, Anthony Morrow Charities.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle