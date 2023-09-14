Ex-NBA Forward Brandon Hunter Died Suddenly During A Hot Yoga Session, According to Family

Videos by OutKick

Former Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic forward Brandon Hunter tragically passed on Tuesday at 42.

Details have been revealed by Hunter’s family, with his mother-in-law noting that the longtime pro hooper suddenly collapsed during a hot yoga sessions in Orlando on Tuesday. She expressed immense shock at the player’s sudden passing, noting that Hunter was in exceptional shape.

Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP pic.twitter.com/nZFLXQMnBG — Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) September 12, 2023

Hunter, drafted in the same class as LeBron James (’03), played in the NBA from 2003 to 2005. He spent eight years playing international hoops. His last appearance on the court came in 2013, playing for Uruguay’s pro team, Club Atlético Aguada.

Brandon Hunter had a solid career at Ohio in college, playing for the Bobcats from 1999 to 2003. He led the NCAA in rebounding his final year at Ohio (12.6 per game), adding 21.5 points, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Hunter spent his rookie year with the Boston Celtics, who selected Hunter in the second round. In 2004, Boston shipped Hunter to Orlando in a trade for Keith Bogans.

The Magic and Ohio men’s basketball coach, Jeff Boals, posted tributes to the late player on Tuesday.

“Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter. Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white,” Boals posted on X.

The Orlando Magic posted:

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family. – The DeVos family, players, coaches and staff of the Orlando Magic.”

– The DeVos family, players, coaches and staff of the @OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/OLs0XMjrdA — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) September 13, 2023

Rest in Peace