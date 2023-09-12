Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter, 42, Dead

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NBA forward Brandon Hunter has tragically passed at the age of 42, according to TMZ Sports. No cause of death has been confirmed, as of current reporting.

Tributes poured out for the former college basketball star and NBA player, who led a long career between the Association and overseas basketball.

Ohio University men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals posted a tribute to Hunter on Tuesday.

“Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter. Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white,” Boals posted on X.

Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP pic.twitter.com/nZFLXQMnBG — Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) September 12, 2023

Hunter was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (No. 56) in the same draft as LeBron James (2003).

After a small role for Boston during his rookie campaign, Hunter quickly moved on to the Orlando Magic his sophomore year as part of a trade. Hunter played 36 games for Boston. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hunter only lasted in the NBA for two seasons but led an eight-year career in international hoops (2005-2013).

Prior to joining the pros, Hunter led a solid career for the Ohio Bobcats from 1999 to 2003.

Hunter put up monster numbers in his senior year for Ohio. The power forward averaged 21.5 points, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks. He averaged 12.6 rebounds per game, a total that led the NCAA that year.

Rest in Peace

First time I ever saw the Bobcats play, Brandon Hunter was the man, the face of the program. RIP to an Ohio legend. https://t.co/N0rSg5HZYo — Joseph Payton (@JPaytonTV) September 12, 2023