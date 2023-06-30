Ex-MLB Star Jim Edmonds Sets Off Wokesters After Discussing ‘Redskins,’ ‘Indians’ Name Changes

Videos by OutKick

The clock is now ticking for wokesters to demand an apology from St. Louis Cardinals legend Jim Edmonds for “insensitively” bringing up the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins.

During Thursday night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros, Edmonds — color commentator for the Cards — was discussing the topic of renaming professional teams with broadcaster Chip Caray.

The use of Indian-American nomenclatures has long been taboo in the modern sports era. Commentators are often caught doe-eyed before the camera when accidentally referring to Cleveland as the Indians or Washington as the Redskins.

The two billion-dollar franchises changed identities after facing backlash from critics that hardly tune in to sports.

Well, Edmonds wasn’t shy about touching the topic during an at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The former superstar outfielder said to Caray, “I always thought it was kind of a cool thing, not a bad thing, to have a team named after the Indians or vice versa, whatever, the Washington Redskins.”

Yep, Jim Edmonds went there. pic.twitter.com/fKSapGUOkc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 30, 2023

The conversation began when Caray asked Edmonds about the direct messages he receives.

Edmonds shared how surprised he was that society had reached a point where simple names bear consequences.

READ: ESPN EMPLOYEE WRITES RACIST ATLANTA BRAVES SHOULD RENAME THEMSELVES THE ‘COBB COUNTY CRACKERS’

Edmonds added, “I actually got quite a few messages on social media about some of the teams and then, you know, it’s really funny when people reach out to you and say, ‘Hey, I’m from this area, and we really love our baseball here.’

“And somebody else will say ‘Yeah, I wish they had the old name that they used to have.’ It’s just funny to hear everyone’s opinion.”

‘Insensitivity’ Outrage Is A Fabricated Problem

The outrage began fomenting online regarding Edmonds’ “calloused” commentary.

Is anyone surprised that Jim Edmonds is an idiot https://t.co/NljjbsVpHQ — Sarah (@sarahg528) June 30, 2023

Hey @BallySportsMW Of all the people you could have picked to be the Cardinals analyst, you picked Jim Edmonds? The guy lacks intelligence, is inarticulate, and is a garbage human being. Tonight, he proved what a horrible hire that was. Do better!! — Varg Euronymous (@elgordo4045) June 30, 2023

Did Edmonds say something wrong? Of course not.

Does the outrage that caused those teams to change their names still exist? Certainly.

It’s the same overblown wrath that got the All-Star Game moved out of Atlanta in 2021 and the same call that asked for the Braves to stop performing the tomahawk chop.

Meaningless uproar over cosmetic differences.

“I’m still shocked that we’ve changed so much as a whole that we’re not allowed to have the Cleveland Indians anymore — the Guardians,” Edmonds admitted.

“And I’m saying that, too because my wife is partial Native American, Indian and, you know, I just, I always thought it was kind of a cool thing. Not a bad thing to have a team named after, the Indians or vice versa, whatever, the Washington Redskins. All that stuff.”

People have been fired for less in sports media, so we’ll see how the Cardinals and Bally Sports deal with Edmonds.

Here’s Twitter’s Reaction To Jim Edmonds

Tomorrow’s headline: Jim Edmonds has been fired. https://t.co/EZZRzVATEv — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 30, 2023

Jim Edmonds talking about native Americans at some point chip gotta tell him hey man just stfu #STLCards — James Harris (@anthonyjames230) June 30, 2023

Jim Edmonds crashed into the centerfield wall a few times too many. https://t.co/h00iMLFtHy — Ryan Johnston (@Johnston985) June 30, 2023

I haven’t tweeted about Jim Edmonds in a while because I don’t watch many Cardinals games these days. But guess what folks? Jim Edmonds still fucking sucks as a broadcaster. https://t.co/AQTnyrpx4O — Kyle Miller (@kmill5) June 30, 2023

Farewell Jim Edmonds, we hardly knew thee — scott champlin (@scottchamp67) June 30, 2023

Lots of people agree with Jim Edmonds about team names https://t.co/bhoY5dZmgI — david speigner (@dwspeigner) June 30, 2023

Jim Edmonds:

"My wife is partial … Native American … Indian."



I'll set the line at -200 that she's "1/16th Cherokee." https://t.co/O8D4qvnhF2 — Jay O'Brien (@Jay_OBrien) June 30, 2023

"Damn we can't even have racist names for sports teams? Y'all strict fr" – Jim Edmonds https://t.co/MmzIusohLG — Negro Bane/Tha Shark (@thashark316) June 30, 2023

I agree with Jim Edmonds, it’s stupid they changed their names https://t.co/scd11TiyMg — WeekendsInTheFall (@WeekendsInFall) June 30, 2023