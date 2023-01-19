Jim Edmonds Snaps Back At Ex Meghan King’s ‘Lies’ Following Marriage To Alleged Threesome Partner, Kortnie O’Connor

Former MLB superstar outfielder Jim Edmonds is ripping ex-wife and Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King.

The embattled exes are back in the headlines after Edmonds went on an interview to snap back at King for the alleged lies she’s been spreading since the two split in 2019 after five years of marriage.

Appearing on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Edmonds vehemently opposed King’s sharp accusations of infidelity during their marriage, a temporary protective order filed against the 52-year-old Cardinals broadcaster and accusing current wife Kortnie O’Connor of having participated in a threesome with the pair before they split up.

“It’s just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years, and it’s so f–king annoying,” Edmonds said.

Speaking on the protective order, new wifey Kortnie said the two have been unaware of such outreach from King.

“It was never served to us,” Kortnie said on the podcast. “No one ever came here … We had no idea.”

“I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since [my wife, Kortnie] and I have been together,” Edmonds added. “I can give you an entire list, if not all of three years, of straight lies.”

Harsh feelings by the father of seven (three shared with King).

Earlier this month, King announced that she’s on a new path to self-betterment and exploring “sexuality” in the new year — free from Edmonds and her most recent marriage to Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. King’s marriage to the junior Biden lasted a mere two months.

“I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant,” King wrote on her personal blog. “I’m living authentically this year. I will be inspired to persevere by those brightly lit individuals around me.”