Ex-Longhorns Basketball Coach Chris Beard Releases Statement After Charges Are Dropped

Videos by OutKick

A day after a felony assault charge was dropped against him, former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard released a statement regarding his battle against the prosecution’s claims.

Beard had been charged with one count of assault by strangulation/suffocation toward a family member, related to a Dec. 12 arrest involving his fiancé, Randi Trew. Wednesday’s decision by Travis County (TX.) district attorney Jose Garza stated that the prosecution folded regarding the domestic abuse charge.

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beard’s statement read:

“I am pleased with the announcement that the charges against me have been dismissed. While I always had faith and confidence in the truth and this outcome, it has been extremely challenging to wait patiently and not publicly respond.

“I’m sorry and deeply remorseful to my family, friends, all my players and staff both most recent and past, and everyone at my alma mater The University of Texas, including the fans and supporters who were affected by this situation.

“I would also like to thank all those who have reached out to express encouragement and love during this difficult time.”

Beard was fired on Jan. 5 by UT based on a for-cause termination in his contract.

In a statement provided to KXAN by Chris Beard’s attorney, the coach’s camp reiterated his innocence after a months-long battle to clear his name.

Attorney Perry Minton said:

“Everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested. Today, the district attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the case in the Interest of Justice, which is not common.

“Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases. The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly – says a lot. We are very pleased.

Beard was replaced by associate coach Rodney Terry. The sixth-ranked Horns are 19-4 heading on the season and heading into Saturday’s game against the unranked Oklahoma Sooners.