DA Is Dropping Charges Against Ex-UT Head Coach Chris Beard

Prosecutors have announced that they will be dropping the domestic violence case against former University of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard.

Jose Garza, the district attorney in Travis County, Texas said that his office was dropping the case. He said, “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. [Randi] Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

BREAKING: The domestic violence charge against former UT basketball coach Chris Beard is being dropped, DA Jose Garza announces. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) February 15, 2023

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” Garza explained. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

The Texas Longhorns fired former coach Chris Beard on January 5. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beard Faced Assault Charges

Beard faced charges connected to an alleged incident that occurred at his home on December 12. The ex-Longhorns basketball coach faced a felony charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation.

Police responded to Beard’s home after a report of an argument between him and his fiance, Randi Trew,

According to TMZ, court records say that Trew accused Beard of hitting, choking, and biting her. Police observed several injuries on Trew including a set of teeth marks.

The allegations led to the University of Texas suspending Beard indefinitely before officially firing him in early January. Associate coach Rodney Terry took over as the Longhorns’ new coach.

However, two weeks later, Trew released a statement in which she defended Beard.

“Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way,” she said in the statement.

UT parted ways with Beard using a clause in his contract that allowed them to fire him for cause and not have to pay him. That clause didn’t require an indictment or conviction.

