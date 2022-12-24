Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard has been away from the program since being suspended indefinitely without pay on December 12, 2022. His absence stems from an arrest early that morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Beard was charged with ‘Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation — Family Violence,’ which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas. It led to his suspension later that afternoon.

However, 11 days later, the story has changed.

In the arrest report, Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, claimed that he “just snapped on [her] and became super violent” after a disagreement that had spanned multiple days. She also alleged that Beard “choked [her], threw [her] off the bed, bit [her]” and caused “bruises all over [her] leg” while “throwing [her] around and going nuts.

Chris Beard, through his lawyer, denied the allegations.

“Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges,” prominent Austin attorney Perry Minton, representing Beard said. “He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

That was on December 12. Trew, on December 23, appeared to echo Minton’s assessment.

She released a statement, through her attorney Randy Leavitt, that retracted many of her previous claims and said that she broke Beard’s glasses. Trew also said that Beard’s self-defense claims are valid.

Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiance and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time. — Chris Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, in a statement.

The university is not able to comment at this time.

“We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew,” Texas said in a statement. “This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract with Texas. It pays more than $5 million per year. The Longhorns are 3-0 in his absence.