Ex-Falcons Pro Bowler William Moore Arrested After Shooting At Vehicle With Children Inside

Ex-Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore has been jailed and faces serious assault charges after shooting at a woman in her vehicle, which also contained her son and niece, over a playground argument involving his daughter.

Moore was arrested in Gwinnett County on Sunday (Apr. 23) after starting an altercation with the victim at a children’s park. The ex-NFL player was reportedly upset over an argument his young daughter had with a fellow girl at the park.

Former Atlanta Falcons DB William Moore, 37. (credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department)

Former Falcons DB Rages Out, Shoots At Car Containing Children

Upon hearing about the argument, Moore approached the girl’s aunt and issued serious threats. The anonymous woman decided to leave the park as Moore got riled up.

Video of the incident surfaced online:

Upon entering her vehicle, with her son and niece sitting in the back, and attempting to drive off, an unknown woman went up to the driver’s side. She slashed at the victim’s front tire with a screwdriver. Moore pulled up with his own vehicle, blocked the victim’s car from leaving, appeared with a firearm and shot at her vehicle; no injuries were reported from the scene.

Sharing her account of the event with FOX5 Atlanta, the victim was shaken up by Moore’s volatile behavior. She warned Moore about calling the police.

“I don’t give a f*** about the police,” Moore allegedly told the woman. “I’ll be out of jail before you get home this evening.”

William Moore of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after the Georgia Dome (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Moore received two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of child cruelty, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Gwinnett County Police Department authorities arrested Moore later that day. Bond for Moore has been set at $21,700.

Moore, who last played in the NFL in 2016, played seven seasons for the Falcons. He was selected as a Pro Bowl pick in 2012.